5 major statements made by CSK star Dewald Brevis in recent chat with AB de Villiers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and South African batter Dewald Brevis is fast growing into one of the most exciting cricketers in world cricket. Nicknamed 'Baby AB' for his ability to produce shots all around the ground at will like former Proteas star AB de Villiers, Brevis is more than living up to the billing this year.After being plagued by inconsistencies in the first few years of his young career, the 22-year-old finally came into his own in the previous SA20 and IPL seasons. His exploits in the league have also helped him become an integral part of the South African side across formats.The year potentially came full circle when Brevis interacted with his idol, De Villiers, on the latter's YouTube channel.The CSK batter made several noteworthy remarks during the conversation, and here, we look at the top five headline-grabbing statements.#1 Playing with MS Dhoni in CSKYoung cricketers often have much to say when they play for CSK and with the legendary MS Dhoni. Brevis was no different as he spoke glowingly about the former CSK skipper in his conversation with AB de Villiers.&quot;The one thing that can just say from MS is like his humbleness and who he is as a person like that stood out for me. How he is basically off the field, the time he has for players, for people. His room door is always open. If he’s sleeping, that’s the only time it’s closed,&quot; said Brevis (via the aforementioned source) (14:49).He continued:&quot;And I found myself a few times in his room just sitting there with whatever he’s busy like chatting to him about his hobbies, watching cricket and yeah that’s just amazing and just to see how what he does like off the field and like everyone knows what he does on the field and at training and yeah just it’s very special. I enjoyed my time there.&quot;Brevis was among the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable season for CSK, scoring 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180 in six matches.#2 Lessons from the IPLDewald Brevis admitted that playing the IPL in India was initially a challenge, especially balancing between being independent and having his family with him. The youngster started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2022 and was with the franchise for three seasons.&quot;I think the big thing for me was at the start my first year I was young and I always felt like I need to find my feet at first and I was like okay my family, everyone, they need to just wait before they visit like I don’t want to be like the guy that’s there and then the family is there and he’s not. So, I wanted to almost like show I’m grown up. I can do my own things and figure it out,&quot; said Brevis (16:37).He added:&quot;But the big thing for me was is whatever you do like off the field and things like I want to share it with my family. I want to share it with people that I love, people in my inner circle. And it’s those small things that I feel you musn’t like try to punish yourself.&quot;Brevis struggled in his time with MI, scoring only 230 runs in 10 games at an average of 23 with no half-centuries.#3 When Brevis became 'Baby AB'Dewald Brevis recalled when and how he first got associated with the nickname, 'Baby AB'. He spoke about how a friend held a board with those words written on it after his half-century against India in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup.&quot;Thats's where (Under-19 World Cup 2022) a friend of mine, when I got the 50 against India held a little board with 'Baby AB' written on it. Ever since, I have been telling people that it has never been a burden and never have I felt pressure because for me it was one of the most special things. I have always looked up to you (De Villiers), always idolized you and still learn so much from you. Just being compared, I saw it as a huge privilege,&quot; said Brevis (4:45).The right-hander set the tournament on fire, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 506 runs at an average of over 84 in six innings. #4 Love for ChennaiDewald Brevis expressed his love for Chennai and the experience of batting at the Chepauk Stadium when asked about his favorite place in India. He also spoke about the beauty of Dharamsala despite not having played a game at the venue.&quot;I couldn’t explain how it felt when I batted at Chepauk Stadium. It was incredible like my second entry especially. I haven’t been to Dharamsala in India. I think that’s beautiful but obviously I’m playing for Chennai, so Chennai is a special place,&quot; said Brevis (18:56).The 22-year-old has been in incredible form for South Africa in white-ball cricket over the past month. Brevis scored the second-fastest T20I century by a Proteas batter off just 41 deliveries during his 56-ball 125* against Australia in August.#5 An Unknown TruthDewald Brevis opened up about getting emotional while watching movies when asked about something unknown about him. He also spoke about becoming a Rugby player if not a cricketer.&quot;I do get emotional watching movies. If not cricket, I would have definitely played another sport. I would have played Rugby and I had to make a decision between the two,&quot; said Brevis (25:58)Brevis is currently part of the South African squad in the ongoing ODI series in England.