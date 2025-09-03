5 players you may not know have captained MS Dhoni ft. Ajinkya Rahane

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 03, 2025 14:56 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane have played with and against each other in their stellar careers [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has redefined leadership on a cricket field through his unmatched demeanor and extraordinary tangible success in his illustrious career. The now-44-year-old was one of the primary architects behind India's transformation from dreamers to perennial contenders in ICC events.

Ad

Under Dhoni, India broke their 'finals hoodoo' and won three ICC titles between 2007 and 2013. The champion cricketer won over fans around the globe with his uber-cool personality, despite being the captain of arguably the most intense cricketing nation.

International cricket aside, Dhoni also achieved phenomenal success at the IPL level, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to all five of their joint-record five titles. He remains India's and the IPL's most successful captain with 178 and 136 wins, respectively.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While captaincy is the first word that comes to mind for most when MS Dhoni gets mentioned, the wicketkeeper has played under several cricketers in all forms of the game. Besides the obvious names like Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Anil Kumble, among others, Dhoni has played under several lesser-known captains.

Here, we look at five cricketers who have captained sides with MS Dhoni in the XI.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is famously remembered for leading Team India to their most memorable Test series win in Australia in 2020/21. The 37-year-old, apart from captaining India in 11 games across formats, has also led in the IPL.

Ad

Apart from captaining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the most recent IPL 2025, Rahane also led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2018 and 2019. However, a lesser-known fact about the right-hander is that he led the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant (RPS) for one game in IPL 2017.

With regular captain Steve Smith out with an illness, Rahane led RPS in their encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC). MS Dhoni, who led the franchise in 2016, was overlooked and played under Rahane in the said match.

Ad

Unfortunately, RPS suffered a heavy defeat by 97 runs with Rahane and Dhoni failing with the willow, scoring 10 and 11, respectively.

#2 Suresh Raina

If MS Dhoni is widely regarded as the IPL's all-time best captain, he can thank former left-hander Suresh Raina for being his most reliable contributor. The duo helped CSK become the IPL's most consistent and successful franchise, with the fans fondly calling them 'Thala' and 'Chinna Thala'.

Ad

Yet, the roles were reversed once in the 2012 Champions League T20 (CLT20) when CSK played Yorkshire. The match was a dead rubber, as a result of which Dhoni decided to relinquish captaincy and wicketkeeping duties and played as a specialist batter.

He scored a crucial 23-ball 31, while Raina added 31, in CSK's four-wicket victory.

#3 Varun Aaron

MS Dhoni rarely played in domestic competitions, excluding the IPL, during his international career. However, the gloveman made a rare appearance for his domestic side, Jharkhand, in the 2015 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ad

Yet, Varun Aaron led the side throughout the competition, with Dhoni playing as the wicketkeeper. Jharkhand got knocked out in the quarterfinal against Delhi despite a valiant 70* by Dhoni.

However, he struggled in the tournament with the bat, averaging under 36 at a strike rate of 67.54 in seven games. Incidentally, Aaron's international debut came under Dhoni in 2011.

#4 Devang Gandhi

Former Indian batter Devang Gandhi captained the East Zone side in the 2003/04 Deodhar Trophy, with MS Dhoni opening the batting as a specialist batter. The tournament, which was India's premier 50-over competition in the domestic circuit, played a massive role in Dhoni's selection to the Indian team at the end of 2004.

Ad

The right-hander finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 244 runs in four innings at an average of 61. As a result, East Zone finished atop the standings with four wins in as many games.

Meanwhile, Gandhi played four Tests and three ODIs for India in the late 1990s.

#5 Rohan Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar's son, Rohan Gavaskar, captained East Zone in the 2002/03 Deodhar Trophy, with MS Dhoni donning the wicketkeeping gloves. However, unlike the following season, the gloveman's heroics could not impact East Zone's performances on this occasion.

Dhoni scored 127 runs at an average of over 63 in three matches, yet the East Zone won only one out of their three completed games. Meanwhile, Rohan soon broke through in the Indian lineup in 2004 and played 11 ODIs in his brief international career.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications