5 players who played for and later coached the same IPL team

A look at the players who played and later coached the same IPL side.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017, 14:32 IST

We are just over three weeks away from the start of the 10th edition of the IPL. The history of the competition has seen several players who played a key role in their side doing well over the length of the competition in the role designed to them.

Some of the those players have now turned into coaches for the same side that they represented at one point and we look at 5 such names here:

5.L Balaji

Balaji was part of the KKR side that won the League in 2012

The former India pacer began his tenure in the IPL with the Chennai Super Kings, where he became the first player to take a hattrick in the history of the League.

After three seasons with the side, he moved the Kolkata Knight Riders and proved to be an effective customer with the ball.

In 2012, the Knight Riders lifted the crown for the first time in their history and Balaji could not feature in the final and Gautam Gambhir after the win in the post-match presentation praised the cricketer and dedicated the win to the player.

He then moved from far east to north where he represented the Kings XI Punjab and last year after announcing his retirement from the game, he succeeded Wasim Akram in the role of the bowling coach at the Knight Riders for the upcoming season.