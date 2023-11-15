5 players to have scored consecutive hundreds in a single ODI World Cup ft. Shreyas Iyer

Team India were on a mission to overcome their knockout demons in the first innings of the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15.

After winning the toss and batting first, they posted a mammoth 397/4 in 50 overs, with almost every batter scoring runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma started the demolition with a quick-fire 47 off 29 balls. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, finished unbeaten on 80 from 66 deliveries despite being off the field with cramps midway through the Indian innings.

However, the centurions were Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, with scores of 117 and 105*, respectively. In the case of the former, it was his record 50th ODI ton, overtaking champion batter Sachin Tendulkar with 49.

The total was also the highest in a World Cup knockout, surpassing New Zealand's mark of 393/6 in the quarter-final of the 2015 edition.

There were other individual and team records broken during the batting carnage by Rohit Sharma and company, one of which was Iyer scoring back-to-back centuries in a World Cup.

With that in mind, let us look at five players who have scored consecutive centuries in a single ODI World Cup.

#1 Shreyas Iyer - 2023 World cup

Shreyas Iyer has turned around his form in spectacular fashion.

Shreyas Iyer joined a select list of batters to achieve the enviable feat of scoring consecutive centuries in an ODI World Cup. Following a disappointing start to the 2023 World Cup, the 28-year-old has staged a remarkable turnaround.

With a solitary half-century in his first six innings of the tournament, there were calls for the right-hander to be dropped from the side. Yet, Iyer showed tremendous resolve and scored back-to-back half-centuries against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The best was yet to come though, as the destructive batter smashed a magnificent 128* off 94 balls in India's final league-stage game against the Netherlands. Flying high on confidence, Iyer made his second consecutive hundred in the semi-final against New Zealand, reaching the milestone in a mere 67 deliveries.

With his century against New Zealand, Iyer also became the third Indian batter with consecutive ODI World Cup centuries in a single edition.

Despite batting at No.4, the Mumbai-born batter has scored an incredible 526 runs in the tournament at an average of 75.14 and a 113.11 strike rate.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 2019 World Cup

Rohit Sharma had a 2019 World Cup to remember with the bat.

Rohit Sharma and ODI World Cups have become the perfect match made in heaven. The 36-year-old has the most centuries in the tournament's history with seven, and he can thank his exploits in the 2019 edition for that.

The champion batter started the World Cup with a magnificent 122* against South Africa in a tense run chase. He also smashed a belligerent 140 against arch-rivals Pakistan two games later.

Following a couple of low scores after the Pakistan clash, Rohit did the unimaginable by smashing a hat-trick of centuries to cap off the league stage. The streak started with a 102 against England, followed by tons against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

He finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 648 runs at an average of 81 with a single World Cup record five centuries.

#3 Kumar Sangakkara - 2015 World Cup

Kumar Sangakkara had the perfect fairytale for his ODI career with the bat.

Former Sri Lankan batter Kumar Sangakkara became the first and only batter to rile off four consecutive centuries in the 2015 World Cup. Following two indifferent outings to start the tournament, the southpaw pulled off scores of 105*, 117*, 104, and 124 in his next four outings to single-handedly carry Sri Lanka into the quarter-finals.

His first ton came against Asian rivals Bangladesh, following which Sangakkara scored a brilliant 117* off 86 balls in a successful 310 run-chase. The champion batter was not finished yet as he scored arguably his best hundred of the tournament against hosts Australia before finishing off the group stage with a 95-ball 124 against Scotland.

Although he could not make it five in a row in Sri Lanka's quarter-final defeat to South Africa, Sangakkara had a World Cup to savor with 541 runs at an average of over 108.

#4 AB de Villiers - 2011 World Cup

AB de Villiers was in scintillating form in the 2011 World Cup.

Former South African batter AB de Villiers achieved the landmark of scoring back-to-back centuries in their opening two games of the 2011 World Cup.

Following a stunning 107* against the West Indies to lead the Proteas in a stiff run-chase, the champion batter smashed a second consecutive century against the Netherlands. Coming in at 58/2, De Villiers scored 134 off 94 balls with 13 fours and four sixes.

South Africa won both games and eventually topped the group before a shocking defeat in the quarter-final against New Zealand. Nevertheless, AB de Villiers had a tournament to remember, with 353 in five games at an average of over 88.

He has four centuries and six half-centuries in his stellar 23-match World Cup career.

#5 Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid became the first Indian batter to score consecutive World Cup centuries.

Despite being renowned more for his batting in Tests, current Indian coach Rahul Dravid became the first Indian batter to smash consecutive World Cup centuries in 1999.

Following an unbeaten 104 in India's third game against Kenya, the stylish right-hander played his best World Cup knock against Sri Lanka in the next outing. Sharing an incredible partnership of 318 with Sourav Ganguly, Dravid scored a fabulous 145 off 129 deliveries.

The duo's heroics propelled India to a mammoth 373/6 in a must-win encounter that eventually helped the side qualify for the Super Sixes. Dravid was the leading run-scorer of the 1999 World Cup with 461 runs in eight games at an average of over 65.