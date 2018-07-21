5 players who can be a solution to India's 6th bowler problem in ODIs

Kedar Jadhav has bowled some useful spells in his short ODI career

India's middle order troubles continued in the recently concluded ODI series against England. The Indian team looked completely over-dependent on the top three and paid a heavy price for not having a settled middle order.

And this problem has persisted for a long period now. India has tried various options in the middle order but without much success.

While the selectors have given chances to young players like Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, they have also tried experienced players like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. But unfortunately, none of these players have performed consistently.

Moreover, one problem that India has faced in the recent past has been the problem of not having a sixth bowling option in the side. Batsmen like Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, and KL Rahul don't have much bowling experience which results in their omission from the playing XI on a lot of occasions.

In the latest incident KL Rahul, who was in terrific form, was dropped from the playing XI because India needed Suresh Raina, who wasn't in good nick but offers a bowling option to the captain, in the side. India can't afford to let issues like this be unresolved going into next year's World Cup as every player will have an important role to play in the side.

We will look at 5 such players whose inclusion in the playing XI can solve India's sixth bowler problem in ODIs.

#5 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar can become a backup option for Hardik Pandya

Vijay Shankar had been one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder is a technically sound middle order batsman and a more than useful medium pacer.

English conditions will be favorable for fast bowling and Shankar will be a good option in those conditions. After having a mixed debut series in Sri Lanka, Shankar played some useful knocks for Delhi Daredevils in the latter half of the tournament showing his ability to use the long handle to good effect. It will be interesting to see whether selectors give him chances before the World Cup.

