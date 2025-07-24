5 stunning records made by CSK star Ayush Mhatre in ENG vs IND 2nd U19 Test 2025

The second Youth Test between England U-19 and India U-19 concluded on Wednesday, July 23, at the County Ground in Chelmsford, bringing an exciting end to the two-match series, which ended 0-0.

Put in to bat first, England posted 309 runs in their first innings, led by a century from Ekansh Singh, who scored 117 off 155 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes. For India, Naman Pushpak finished with four wickets.

In reply, the visitors managed 279 runs, with Vihaan Malhotra top-scoring with 120 off 123 balls, while skipper Ayush Mhatre contributed 80 off 90. Ralphie Albert impressed for the hosts, returning figures of 6/53.

In their second innings, England declared at 324/5 in 62 overs, with Ben Dawkins scoring 136 and Adam Thomas adding 91, setting India a target of 355 runs in 65 overs.

India’s chase got off to a disastrous start, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed for a golden duck on the very first ball. However, captain Ayush Mhatre produced a stunning counterattack, racing to his century in just 64 balls. He eventually scored 126 off 80 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and six sixes. Abhigyan Kundu also played a vital hand with 65 off 46 balls.

The visitors reached 290/6 in 43 overs before bad light stopped play, resulting in a draw. Harvansh Pangalia (29) and Kanishk Chouhan (12) were unbeaten at stumps.

While the match ended without a result, Ayush Mhatre stole the spotlight with a performance that etched his name into the record books. On that note, here’s a look at five remarkable records created by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ayush Mhatre in the ENG vs IND 2nd U19 Test 2025.

5 stunning records created by CSK star Ayush Mhatre in ENG vs IND 2nd U19 Test 2025

#1 Became only the second batter after Brendon McCullum to score 200+ runs in a Youth Test at 100+ strike rate

Ayush Mhatre registered scores of 80 off 90 and 126 off 80 balls across the two innings, becoming only the second cricketer after Brendon McCullum to score over 200 runs in a Youth Test at a strike rate above 100. In total, Mhatre amassed 206 runs off 170 deliveries at an impressive strike rate of 121.18.

McCullum, the former New Zealand captain and current England head coach, achieved this feat during a U-19 Test series against South Africa in 2001. Leading the side at the time, he scored 186 off 172 balls in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 46 off 42 in the second, finishing with 232 runs off 214 balls at a strike rate of 108.41.

#2 Ayush Mhatre became the first Indian captain to score 200+ runs in a Youth Test

Ayush Mhatre, who scored a total of 206 runs across two innings in the second Youth Test against England U-19, became the first Indian captain to register over 200 runs in a Youth Test match.

Overall, the 18-year-old had a standout series, amassing 340 runs in four innings at an average of 85.00 and a strike rate of 103.65, which included one fifty and two centuries.

#3 Most sixes by an Indian batter in U19 Test series

Ayush Mhatre added another feather to his cap, registering the most sixes by an Indian batter in a Youth Test series. The 18-year-old struck nine sixes across four innings, surpassing the previous record of eight jointly held by Harvansh Singh Pangalia and Saurabh Tiwary.

#4 Equaled Harvansh Singh Pangalia’s record for most sixes in an innings in a Youth Test by an Indian

In the second innings of the second Test, Ayush Mhatre hammered six sixes during his blistering knock of 126. With this, he equaled Harvansh Singh Pangalia’s record for the most sixes by an Indian batter in a Youth Test innings (6).

Pangalia had achieved the milestone against Australia U-19 in 2024, scoring 117 off 143 balls with seven fours and six sixes at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

#5 Recorded the third-fastest hundred in Youth Test cricket

Ayush Mhatre reached his century in just 64 balls during India’s second innings of the second Test, making it the third fastest hundred in Youth Test history.

The record is held by former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who smashed a 56-ball ton in 2005 against Sri Lanka. Second on the list is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who brought up his century in just 58 balls against Australia U-19 in Chennai in 2024.

