5 things you still might not know about MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, July 7. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain entertained the fans a lot in IPL 2023 earlier this year. He does not play international cricket now, which is why fans have to wait for the IPL every year to witness their favorite star in action.

It is a well-known fact that Dhoni is one of the most-loved cricketers in the world. The wicketkeeper-batter has made a name for himself with his top-quality performances in IPL and international cricket. To date, he is the only captain to win three ICC trophies - ICC Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and Cricket World Cup.

Over the years, fans have learned a lot about MS Dhoni's personal life through his teammates as well as his biopic. However, in this listicle now, we will look at the five things which fans may still not know about the CSK captain.

#1 MS Dhoni has his own brother

Not many fans would have the idea that Dhoni has an elder brother named Narendra Singh Dhoni. He is a politician. Narendra got married in 2007 and is a father to a son and a daughter.

There was no mention of Narendra in Dhoni's biopic. When Narendra was asked about the reason behind it, he said:

"I may be non-existent in the movie because I don't have many contributions in Mahi’s life be it during his childhood, his struggle as a young man, or after he became MSD for the world. The film is about Mahi, not his family."

#2 MS Dhoni played under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy once in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane revived his career under Dhoni's captaincy in IPL 2023. However, it is a lesser-known fact that Rahane once led an IPL team with Dhoni present as the wicketkeeper.

It was in IPL 2017 when now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith missed a match against the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) because of an upset stomach. Rahane led the team in his absence. RPS lost that game by a big margin.

#3 MS Dhoni once played a charity match in England to raise funds for British soldiers

On September 17, 2015, Dhoni captained the Help for Heroes XI in a match against the Rest of the World at The Oval. Dhoni starred in Help for Heroes XI, scoring 38 runs off 22 balls, helping the team win by four wickets.

The match was organized to raise funds for wounded British soldiers and support the British armed forces community with their physical and mental health.

#4 MS Dhoni bowled only once for Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni has been a part of CSK since 2008. He has kept the wickets for the team in a majority of the matches, but back in 2012, Dhoni handed the captaincy to Suresh Raina in a match against Yorkshire. Dhoni even asked Wriddhiman Saha to keep the wickets.

The former Indian skipper bowled two overs in that game, conceding 25 runs. It was the only time he rolled his arm over in the yellow jersey.

#5 MS Dhoni once won Player of the Match for scoring a 33-ball 33 in a high-scoring match

In one of the strangest decisions in IPL history, Dhoni was adjudged the Player of the Match in a match between CSK and Delhi in 2008. Delhi scored 187/5, riding on half-centuries from Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan.

In reply, CSK reached 188/6 on the last ball. Surprisingly, the Player of the Match went to Dhoni, who batted at number three and got out in the 19th over, scoring 33 runs off 33 balls.

