Everything you need to know about IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been an exciting affair thus far. With all many teams close to each other in the points table, it is set to be one of the most competitive seasons in the history of the IPL.

With IPL 2020 reaching the halfway mark of the season, franchises are focussed on finding the right combinations for their teams.

Some of the IPL teams have done well so far while a few have struggled despite being successful in the past. The mid-season transfer window will provide an opportunity for sides to exercise trades, allowing them to improve their squads for the latter half of the IPL campaign.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formulated a set of rules for exercising trades in the upcoming mid-season transfer window. Last year, the BCCI had given the option of a mid-season transfer window to IPL franchises, but none of the sides opted for it.

In IPL 2019, BCCI had allowed franchises to barter players among one another. However, the applicability of the mid-season transfer was restricted to uncapped players only.

The BCCI has once again come up with a mid-season transfer window that allows teams to trade players and will be governed by a set of rules. This season, the transfer window is applicable to capped players as well.

Let us look at the eligibility criteria for the players who will be available in the mid-season transfer window.

Eligibility criteria for players in the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window

1) The mid-season transfer will only happen at the halfway mark, which means all the IPL franchises should have played seven games each.

2) The player will be eligible for the mid-season transfer only if he has not played over two times at the time of the transfer.

3) The move will take place only with the consent of the player concerned.

Note: The list below is updated as of 8 October 2020.

Players eligible in the IPL mid-season transfer window

Pending the criteria, the following are the players in the IPL who might be available for the mid-season transfer window:

Kings XI Punjab: Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, and Tajinder Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Mayank Markande, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, and Yashaswi Jaiswal.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen and Sanjay Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, R Sai Kishore, and Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Pavan Deshpande, and Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, and Mohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, and Prince Balwant Rai.