Allan Border announces Australia's arrival: 1987 World Cup records and stats

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Stats
23   //    21 May 2019, 17:17 IST

Allan Border celebrates after lifting his maiden World Cup trophy
Allan Border celebrates after lifting his maiden World Cup trophy

After three successful editions, the World Cup moved outside England for the first time in 1987. The reigning champions India hosted the fourth World Cup along with neighbours Pakistan, from 8th October to 8th November 1987.

This particular tournament, known as the Reliance Cup for sponsorship reasons, was a trend-setter as it was the first 50-over World Cup. On 31st October 1987, Chetan Sharma became the first bowler to claim a hat-trick in the World Cup when he dismissed three Kiwi batsmen in as many balls in Nagpur.

This edition of the World Cup saw the emergence of Australia as a limited overs superpower, as they were crowned champions at the end of it. The other three semifinalists in addition to Australia were India, Pakistan and England.

Australia and Pakistan met in Lahore for the first semifinal while India and England locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A thrilling finale transpired between the two arch-rivals England and Australia, and the Kangaroos led by Allan Border came out on top at the iconic Eden Gardens by a margin of just seven runs.

David Boon was declared the player of the final for his gritty knock of 75, which helped his team lift their maiden World Cup trophy. England’s Graham Gooch ended up being the tournament's top-scorer with 471 runs including four fifties and a century.

Australian pacer Craig McDermott emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the 1987 World Cup with 18 wickets at an economy rate of 4.67. His amazing spell in the semifinal against Pakistan saw him take a five-for in Lahore to knock the hosts out of the Cup.

1987 World Cup Records 

Batting stats 

Most Runs: Graham Gooch (ENG) – 471 Runs

Highest Score: Vivian Richards (WI) – 181 vs Sri Lanka

Most Centuries: Geoff Marsh (AUS) –2

Most Fifties: David Boon (AUS) – 5

Highest Average: Arjuna Ranatunga (SL) – 84.00

Highest Strike-Rate: Eddo Brandes (ZIM) – 140.00

Most Sixes: Vivian Richards (WI) - 13

Bowling stats 

Most Wickets: Craig McDermott (AUS) – 18

Best Bowling Figures: Craig McDermott (AUS)- 10-0-44-5

Best Average: Imran Khan (PAK) – 13.05

Best Economy Rate: Roger Harper (WI) – 3.43

Most 5-wicket Hauls: Craig McDermott (AUS) – 1

Fielding stats 

Most Catches: Kapil Dev (IND) – 5

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team David Boon Allan Border
