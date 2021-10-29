T20 World Cup 2021: "England have played significantly more cricket than all the other teams during the pandemic" - Trevor Bayliss notes constant cricket as a factor behind England's prowess 

Former England head coach Trevor Bayliss expects the upcoming contest between England and Australia to be a thrilling contest to watch. The arch-rivals will take each other on in the T20 World Cup for the first time since the finals of the 2010 edition.

Bayliss feels that England are a side that have already found their rhythm and are looking set in their approach. The coach believes the reason that has enabled them to do so this quickly is the fact that they have played constant cricket for some time now. Writing for his column in the Daily Mail, Bayliss said:

"England have looked terrific so far — and part of that might be because they have played significantly more cricket than all the other teams during the pandemic."

"They are match-hardened and it is one thing they have over Australia who are still trying to find their feet. The bulk of their players have hardly played in the last few months."

With both sides having won both matches heading into Sunday, the winner of the fixture will get a huge boost in terms of qualifying for the semifinals.

Australia will know the most important time to play your best cricket is at the end of a tournament: Bayliss

Bayliss outlined the importance of peaking and winning at the right time and expects Australia to be aware of this as well. With a set of tough ties coming up against the likes of England, West Indies and Bangladesh, the Aussies have to up the tempo now. Bayliss added:

"Australia will know the most important time to play your best cricket is at the end of a tournament, not the beginning, and they have had a welcome habit over the years of always seeming to find a way at these big competitions."

"It is no coincidence that two of the players who stood out for Australia in their opening victory over South Africa, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell, both played a full part in the recent IPL. It means they haven’t come into this tournament cold" Bayliss explained

Australia secured a comfortable 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka last night. They had plenty of positives to take with them, with the resurgence of the openers arguably being at the top.

