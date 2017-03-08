Behind the Scenes: How Himalaya Men with RCB players created a new, unique product

Virat Kohli, Shane Watson and Mandeep featured in an ad for Himalaya

More often than not, the first thing we notice when we see a person is their face and we form our first impression of them based on that. Hence, it becomes absolutely crucial for everyone to have a face that looks absolutely fresh regardless of the surroundings.

Obviously if you are sitting at home then this isn’t much of a task, but what about the active sportsmen? What about the ones who sweat it out in the heat? It’s a much harder task for them to manage!

And this IPL Season, RCB provided a perfect solution! They collaborated with Himalaya Men to create a face wash for men who have an active lifestyle. And, it seems like they’ve hit the nail on the head as the Himalaya Men Active Sport Face Wash is ideal for people with an active lifestyle because it responds amazingly to the harshness of the daily surrounding. The face wash refreshes the person after a hot and humid day outside.

For a common man who's out in the scorching summer heat, constantly dealing with the dust in the air that settles on his face, this face wash comes as a blessing in disguise.

Swearing by the Himalaya Men Active Sport Facewash, the swashbuckling trio of Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, and Mandeep called it the perfect product because it helps get rid of oil, sweat and dirt – something they encounter on a regular basis.

Close your eyes, breathe in and breathe out. Imagine yourself outside, in this heat on dusty roads. You are already sweating, aren’t you? This sudden surge of sweat is worse for people who lead an active lifestyle and to them, this product comes as a breath of fresh air.

It seems like all inputs from team Royal Challengers have been incorporated in this minty orange face wash, including RCB’s bold red colour.. and as we can see in this video they are delighted about it!?

Mix a reputed wellness company and the best cricket players and voila! People with active lifestyle have a facewash of their dreams now!