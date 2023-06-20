Comparing the fourth innings records of the Fab Four in Tests 

Who is the best among the Fab Four? The answer is, "If the answer was that simple, we wouldn't have a Fab Four in the first place!" Cricket has so many variables — milestones, situations, and bowler types, to name a few — that comparisons between players become subjective to who is choosing.

However, if we narrow it down, we can figure out who has been better among Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson in a particular situation, by just using numbers.

In light of the first Ashes Test, which is set to be decided in the fourth innings, let's see how these batters have fared in all fourth innings of Tests.

#4 Steve Smith

Steve Smith walks back after being dismissed for 6 at Edgbaston on Monday.

There have been periods in the last decade where Smith has been considered the best Test batter after Don Bradman. However, his record in the fourth innings is quite underwhelming. Despite having an overall average of almost 60 after 172 Tests, Smith does not even average 30 runs in the fourth innings.

From 23 chances, he has only scored 590 runs. The right-handed batter is the only one in the Fab Four without a century in the fourth innings of a Test. Although the 34-year-old has four half-centuries in the fourth innings, the last came seven years ago against Sri Lanka.

So when he got out for 6 (13) in the fourth innings at Edgbaston on Monday, it only epitomized that Smith doesn't like chasing runs in the final innings of a Test.

#3 Joe Root

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow's fourth innings masterclass trounced India at Edgbaston.

Root has played almost double fourth innings knocks than Smith. The former England captain has 1465 runs across 42 innings at an average of 43.09, including seven half-centuries and two centuries. Both of those tons have come in his last five knocks, the scores of which read — 115*, 3, 86*, 142* and 95.

The unbeaten 142 came against India at Edgbaston last year. India led the first four Tests of the series 2-1 in 2021 before the final Test was postponed by a year due to COVID-19 cases in both camps.

The visitors dominated the first three innings and set a target of 378 but Root and Jonny Bairstow put up a joint display of 'Bazball' to snatch a seven-wicket win.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day 5 of the Adelaide Test in 2014.

Kohli's 'Chase Master' tag not only applies to white-ball cricket. Like Root, he also has seven half-centuries and two tons in the fourth innings but in only 27 chances. He has scored 1038 runs at a brisk strike rate of 58.38, the best among the Fab Four.

However, both of his centuries came in 2014 - 105* (135) against New Zealand at Basin Reserve and the famous 141 (175) against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, which almost got India one of its most famous wins.

Interstingly, while all Fab Four players have scored their fourth innings centuries at home, both of Kohli's tons have come outside India.

Those tons were why Indian fans had hope of a miracle when he went past the 40-run mark in the final innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia. But the right-hander got out driving a wide ball at 49 and India lost by 209 runs.

#1 Kane Williamson has the best fourth innings average among the Fab Four

Williamson and Kohli are the only members of the Fab Four whose fourth innings averages are better than the other two. However, the former New Zealand Test captain is head and shoulders above his counterparts when it comes to this part of the Test.

He has batted 23 times in the fourth innings, collecting 885 runs at an average of 55.31, a strike rate of 57.47, including four centuries and as many fifties.

Williamson scored a century the first time he played in the fourth innings — against South Africa at Basin Reserve in 2012 — and also in his last Test.

The latter was also his highest score (and arguably his best knock) in a fourth innings. Playing against Sri Lanka at the Hagley Oval, Williamson helped New Zealand in a nail-biting chase of 285 with only two wickets in hand by holding one end with his skilful and unbeaten 121 (194).

