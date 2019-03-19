×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Coolwinks becomes principal sponsor for Sunrisers Hyderabad; launches its first marketing campaign

Press Release
NEWS
News
69   //    19 Mar 2019, 15:03 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Coolwinks, one of the leading online eyewear platforms in the country, has announced its association with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming T20 season. This is the brand’s first ever tie up for a sponsorship with one of the most popular cricketing events in India.

Under the sponsorship, Coolwinks logo will be placed on the front of the SRH Jersey this year.

Coolwinks will also focus on digital marketing to leverage the association.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Ganesh Iyer, CEO, Coolwinks said, “It is a great pleasure to be associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 as their Principal Sponsor. This association, being the first for Coolwinks, opens up many avenues for future ventures in the field of cricket. This year, Sunrisers Hyderabad will showcase Coolwinks Logo on the front of their team jersey.

Coolwinks has launched a digital campaign with #HowCoolIsThat, along with a plethora of contests on its platforms to engage the avid cricket fans. The brand is also running radio campaigns in multiple cities and is planning to push a TV campaign on air soon. We have great hopes and we wish a winning streak to the team. “

Commenting on the announcement K. Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad said, “Like every season, we are keen to give a superlative performance on the ground and the support from our sponsors motivates us to excel and win the IPL championship. Along with our sponsors, we are looking forward to re-create history and make it a victorious journey.”

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Press Release
Press Release
NEWS
IPL history: 3 players who played for India in T20I after impressing for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 opening options for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Strongest possible XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
3 surprising tactics we could see from the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Sunrisers Hyderabad might be the team to beat in Indian Premier League 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who can propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to IPL glory 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game-changers for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI.
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Complete squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad with their salaries
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us