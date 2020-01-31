Cricket News Today: Brian Lara signs up for Bushfire Bash, Graeme Swann impressed with Ravindra Jadeja and more - 31st January 2020

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Ravindra Jadeja

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Brian Lara confirming his participation in Bushfire Bash, followed by Graeme Swann's comments on Ravindra Jadeja. Diana Edulji had something to say about Virat Kohli while the Indian Women got off to a winning start against England in the T20I tri-nation series featuring hosts Australia.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Lara confirms his participation in Bushfire Bash

Brian Lara

One of cricket's greatest batsmen, Brian Lara confirmed his participation in the Bushfire Cricket Bash slated to be held just before the BBL09 final on February 8.

Following the footsteps of former Indian star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and many other legends, Lara confirmed his involvement in the exhibition match. Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will mentor one team each while Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting have been named as the captains.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash Shane Warne (capt), Ricky Ponting (capt), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Wasim Akram, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara.

How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too! pic.twitter.com/RVSdy28vO7 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 21, 2020

Full article: After Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara confirms participation in Bushfire Cricket Bash

1 / 4 NEXT