Cricket News Today: IPL 2020 set to be delayed, Rohit Sharma confident of Test return and more - 14th February 2020

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the confusion surrounding the commencement of IPL 2020, followed by Rohit Sharma speaking on his chances in Test Cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari score big in the warm-up match and Ravi Shastri demanding ruthlessness in the upcoming two-match Test series. And lastly, Rajasthan Royals are set to play two IPL games in Assam's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 IPL 2020 set to be delayed

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The starting date of IPL 2020 might be subject to change after ICC snubbed BCCI's appeal of rescheduling Dubai meetings set for the same day. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had declared March 29 as the starting date of IPL 2020 after taking over the top BCCI post.

According to a source, ICC rejected BCCI's plea as the dates were confirmed by August 2019 itself including the dates of the next annual conference in Cape Town (to take place on July 17 & 18 this year).

“The BCCI had written to the ICC to request for a date change, but that wasn’t possible."

“The dates for these meetings (there is a series of ICC meetings in Dubai from March 27-29) were communicated to all the member countries in August last year. All the travel/accommodation/meeting space is booked for all the meeting participants accordingly.”

“The dates for all the ICC meetings are fixed well in advance. Even the dates for the next annual conference of the ICC, scheduled to be held in Cape Town on July 17 & 18 this year, were finalized last August itself.”

