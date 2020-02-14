×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cricket News Today: IPL 2020 set to be delayed, Rohit Sharma confident of Test return and more - 14th February 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 17:16 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the confusion surrounding the commencement of IPL 2020, followed by Rohit Sharma speaking on his chances in Test Cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari score big in the warm-up match and Ravi Shastri demanding ruthlessness in the upcoming two-match Test series. And lastly, Rajasthan Royals are set to play two IPL games in Assam's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 IPL 2020 set to be delayed

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai
2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The starting date of IPL 2020 might be subject to change after ICC snubbed BCCI's appeal of rescheduling Dubai meetings set for the same day. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had declared March 29 as the starting date of IPL 2020 after taking over the top BCCI post.

According to a source, ICC rejected BCCI's plea as the dates were confirmed by August 2019 itself including the dates of the next annual conference in Cape Town (to take place on July 17 & 18 this year).

“The BCCI had written to the ICC to request for a date change, but that wasn’t possible."
“The dates for these meetings (there is a series of ICC meetings in Dubai from March 27-29) were communicated to all the member countries in August last year. All the travel/accommodation/meeting space is booked for all the meeting participants accordingly.”
“The dates for all the ICC meetings are fixed well in advance. Even the dates for the next annual conference of the ICC, scheduled to be held in Cape Town on July 17 & 18 this year, were finalized last August itself.”
Advertisement

Full article: IPL 2020: Tournament set for delay after ICC snubs BCCI appeal for Dubai meeting rescheduling






1 / 5 NEXT
Published 14 Feb 2020, 17:16 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Hanuma Vihari India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us