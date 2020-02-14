IPL 2020: Tournament set for delay after ICC snubs BCCI appeal for Dubai meeting rescheduling

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suffered a huge blow as ICC turned down its request to change the board meeting scheduled for March 29. Top BCCI officials were set to attend the meeting but wanted a change of date due to the clash with the opening day of the 13th edition of IPL.

A close source informed The Times of India that since the ICC turned down the appeal for change of dates, BCCI is in the deliberation of changing the starting date of IPL 2020.

“The BCCI had written to the ICC to request for a date change, but that wasn’t possible."

He added that ICC had fixed the date back in August 2019 and all preparations were completed, with the details shared with all member countries. BCCI's new President Sourav Ganguly will likely be present at the meetings, signaling a change in the date the IPL begins.

“The dates for these meetings (there is a series of ICC meetings in Dubai from March 27-29) were communicated to all the member countries in August last year. All the travel/accommodation/meeting space is booked for all the meeting participants accordingly.”

The source added that all of ICC's meetings were fixed beforehand, including the dates of the next annual conference in Cape Town (to take place on July 17 & 18 this year).

“The dates for all the ICC meetings are fixed well in advance. Even the dates for the next annual conference of the ICC, scheduled to be held in Cape Town on July 17 & 18 this year, were finalized last August itself.”