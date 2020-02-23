×
Cricket News Today: Ishant Sharma joins Zaheer Khan in elite list, Mayank Agarwal impresses Scott Styris and more - 23rd February 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 23 Feb 2020, 16:54 IST

Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Ishant Sharma joining Zaheer Khan in an elite list, followed by Mayank Agarwal impressing Scott Styris. Sanjay Manjrekar questions Indian bowlers' tactics while Kyle Jamieson equals world-record for hitting most sixes on Test debut. And lastly, Gujarat Cricket Association confirms the 'Namaste Trump' event is not for Motera Stadium inauguration.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Ishant Sharma joins Zaheer Khan in elite list

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 2
New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 2

Ishant Sharma's fifer against New Zealand, which included the wickets of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult, has put him in an elite list wherein he joined Zaheer Khan in the second spot for most five-wicket hauls by Indian pacers.

He also climbed to the third spot for taking most fifers in away Tests by Indian bowlers. Both the lists are led by former WC winning captain Kapil Dev.

Most five-fors in Tests for Indian pacers
Most five-fors in Tests for Indian pacers
Most five-fors in away Tests for Indian bowlers
Most five-fors in away Tests for Indian bowlers

Full article: New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma joins Zaheer Khan in elite list

Published 23 Feb 2020, 16:54 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
