Cricket News Today: Kohli cites lack of runs as reason for defeat, former cricketer wants Dhoni to play 2023 World Cup and more - 24th February 2020

New Zealand won the Wellington Test by 10 wickets

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Virat Kohli citing lack of runs as a reason for India's defeat in the first Test against New Zealand, followed by former cricketer wanting MS Dhoni to play 2020 ICC World T20 and 2023 CWC.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings shared a picture of Dhoni watching the new IPL advertisement while Kane Williamson lauded his players after the comprehensive win.

Lastly, Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy has accused Wahab Riaz of ball-tampering. Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli cites lack of runs as reason for defeat

A disappointed Kohli after the loss

Indian skipper Virat Kohli highlighted a lack of runs as the main reason for his team going down against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington. India were bowled out cheaply for 165 and 191 runs to hand the advantage to Kane Williamson and company.

Talking in the post-match presentation, Kohli also blamed the toss and stated that batting first on a green deck hurt India's chances and put them on the backfoot straight away.

"Day one, the toss did turn out to be very important. But at the same time, we take a lot of pride in being competitive as a batting unit and we were just not competitive enough. I don't think we put their bowlers under enough pressure. Anything over 220-230 and we would have been talking a different language. Even the deficit looks lot lesser if you get that score and take those last three wickets cheaply."

"The first innings really put us behind in the game and the lead put us under pressure. As a bowling group, we have been pretty competitive in bowling good channels for long periods of time. Till about 7 wickets, we were pretty good. The wicket did get better. The last 3 wickets and those 120 runs hurt us and pushed us out of the game."

"It doesn't need to be pointed to them as the bowlers have recognized themselves. That can happen at the international level. You don't have to be too hard on the guys."

Blundell and Latham knock off the runs to give New Zealand their 💯th Test win! 🎉 👏



A great all-round performance by the hosts to take a 1-0 series lead 🏆 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Rab1LpS8P1 — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2020

