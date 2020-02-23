Chennai Super Kings share a picture of MS Dhoni watching the new IPL advertisement

Dhoni has not played professional cricket for more than six months

Former India captain and the current captain of the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will also mark his return to cricket after a long sabbatical that began after the World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand in June.

As per Chennai Super Kings’ latest Instagram post, their skipper was spotted watching the new advertisement of the Indian Premier League on the television. The new advert, which released on Sunday, featues the likes of Dhoni, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

This season of the IPL will kick off from March 29 with CSK taking on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the season opener at the latter’s home.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is yet to comment on his future in international cricket. Having been denied a central contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India last month, speculations were rife that the three-time ICC trophy winner will announce his retirement soon. But if he performs well in the IPL, he might as well be a part of India’s plans for the World T20 to be played later this year in Australia