Cricket News Today: PCB CEO denies Pakistan pulling out of 2021 T20 World Cup, Kapil Dev says MS Dhoni's retirement will be huge loss for cricket, and more - 26th January, 2020

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Feature

26 Jan 2020, 19:01 IST SHARE

Dhoni's retirement speculation dominates another day of news

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the major sub-plots dominating the cricketing circuit on the 26th of January.

On Sunday, Indian World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev opined on how the game would miss MS Dhoni post his retirement while Wasim Akram and Yuvraj Singh confirmed their participation for the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Elsewhere, India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand whereas Indian head coach, provided another unique statement.

Finally, the CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board denied that Pakistan would pull out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2021, after certain reports had suggested that they might do so.

Here is a look at those narratives in further detail.

#1 PCB CEO clears air over Pakistan’s participation in 2021 T20 World Cup

Pakistan have confirmed their participation for the 2021 T20 World Cup

Over the past couple of days, there have been murmurs about Pakistan possibly pulling out of next year’s edition of the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in India.

However, PCB CEO, Wasim Khan cleared the air, mentioning,

This has been completely taken out of context. Even though we would still want to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council needs to decide on what it will do about the matches involving India.

Advertisement

He also added,

It’s absolutely incorrect. What I would like to say is that we are concerned about security issues and also there could be issued in attaining visas. But we are confident that things will ease out over the period of time.

The rumours emerged once it was reported that India were contemplating their participation in the 2020 Asia Cup, which is to be hosted by Pakistan. The past few years has seen political tension among the neighbouring countries, meaning that bilateral series didn't come to fruition, with neither touring the other in recent years.

Read the full article here: PCB CEO dismisses reports of Pakistan pulling out of 2021 T20 World Cup

1 / 3 NEXT