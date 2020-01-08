Cricket News Today: Prithvi Shaw under scanner, Shubman Gill fined for dissent and more - 8th Jan 2020

Prithvi Shaw

Hello and welcome to the daily dose of stories making rounds in the world of cricket today.

Beginning with the most talked-about news coming from the domestic circuit, Prithvi Shaw made headlines for all the negative reasons as reports of his misconduct from the Mumbai camp have cropped up yet again.

Moving to his counterpart from the 2018 under-19 WC triumph Shubman Gill, who was fined for showing dissent at the field umpires. The Big Bash League had a field day today as it registered twin hattricks from in two separate games.

Reports of illegal bowling action of KKR's recent buy Chris Green have rocked the franchise as further assessment can put his participation in IPL 2020 at risk.

Lastly, Tom Latham's injury has put concerns over his involvement in India's tour due in late January.

#1 Prithvi Shaw under the scanner yet again

#2 Shubman Gill fined for dissent

#3 Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf script history

#4 Chris Green's action deemed illegal

#5 NZ's Tom Latham to miss T20I series against India

Now let us look at the cricket news today in detail.

#1 Prithvi Shaw under the scanner yet again

Prithvi Shaw has been in the news for all the wrong reasons

Once tipped as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw was in the limelight again for all the negative reasons. As reported by the Times of India, a source close to the Mumbai team stated that Shaw's attitude and lack of discipline in the ongoing Ranji Trophy didn't go down well with the team manager. The source revealed:

"I wouldn’t like to cite particular instances though there’s a list of misconducts that have been reported. The last one was in Baroda. The Mumbai team manager was very angry and reported an incident. I wouldn’t like to get into details here but something’s very wrong. Someone needs to have a very clear and serious chat with him."

Shaw made a strong comeback post his doping ban but Mumbai's back-to-back defeats to Railways and Karnataka has revealed problems surrounding the talented batsman.

Full article: Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Prithvi Shaw under scanner for alleged misconduct and indiscipline

