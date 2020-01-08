Green blow for Thunder as spinner's action is ruled illegal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Sydney Thunder star Chris Green

Sydney Thunder were jolted on Wednesday when spinner Chris Green was suspended from bowling for at least 90 days in Cricket Australia competitions due to an illegal delivery action.

Green was withdrawn from the Thunder team hours before the Big Bash League clash with the Melbourne Stars at the MCG.

Cricket Australia said Green was reported by umpires Nathan Johnstone and Mike Graham-Smith and third umpire Paul Wilson after a BBL match against the Stars at Sydney Showground Stadium on Thursday, January 2.

His off-spin action was tested on Sunday at the National Cricket Centre near Brisbane, and Cricket Australia said results came through on Wednesday and were relayed to Green and the Thunder.

In a media statement, Cricket Australia said: "Green will be unable to bowl for a minimum of 90 days in Cricket Australia-run competitions, effective immediately. He will be permitted to play as a batter should the Thunder or Cricket NSW desire and can also play premier cricket (including bowl) under the supervision and with the consent of Cricket NSW during his suspension.

"After the 90-day suspension has elapsed, Green will be eligible to undergo testing once again with a view to returning to bowling."

As well as his Thunder commitments, Green has signed up for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and is due to head to England to captain the Birmingham Bears in the domestic T20 Blast later this year.

Thunder coach Shane Bond backed Green, saying: "He's an important part of our future and the club will support him through this process."