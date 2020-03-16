Cricket News Today: Saurashtra's outgoing coach and Cheteshwar Pujara want Jaydev Unadkat playing for India, Brad Hogg backs Rohit Sharma to score a T20I double-ton and more - 16th March 2020

Here is our daily round-up of all the major stories doing the rounds in the cricketing world today.

Let's take a closer look at the five top news stories that made the headlines today.

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Jaydev Unadkat took 67 wickets this season at an amazing average of just 13.23

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories doing the rounds in the cricketing world today.

First up is Saurashtra's outgoing coach Karsan Ghavri and Cheteshwar Pujara wanting Jaydev Unadkat to play for India, followed by Brad Hogg backing Rohit Sharma to become first to score a T20I double-hundred. Lahore Qalandars' Chris Lynn heads home due to COVID-19 threat while PCB postponed the remainder of series against Bangladesh due to coronavirus outbreak. And lastly, Mohammad Amir citing fatigue as a major reason for Test retirement.

Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 Ghavri and Pujara want Jaydev Unadkat playing for India

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ranji champions Saurashtra's outgoing coach Karsan Ghavri and India player Cheteshwar Pujara have expressed their hopefullness of seeing Jaydev Unadkat in Indian team colors pretty soon. Unadkat not only finished as the highest wicket-taker with 67 wickets but also played a crucial part while leading Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji title.

Unadkat played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, claiming 22 wickets in the process. However, he went wicketless in the only Test he played against the Proteas in South Africa in 2010.

Gharvi said:

"Yes it's true we have a great pace unit now. But I will say the national selectors can keep Unadkat in mind in case they want to rest somebody."

"All our pacers are right-handed. A left-hander thus provides you a different option. A right-hand left-hand combination often unsettles batsmen... He leads from the front and understands his role better."

Advertisement

Pujara said:

"I will be surprised if he is not picked in the Indian team."

Full article: Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Saurashtra's outgoing coach Karsan Ghavri and Cheteshwar Pujara want Jaydev Unadkat playing for India

1 / 3 NEXT