×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cricket News Today: Saurashtra's outgoing coach and Cheteshwar Pujara want Jaydev Unadkat playing for India, Brad Hogg backs Rohit Sharma to score a T20I double-ton and more - 16th March 2020

  • Here is our daily round-up of all the major stories doing the rounds in the cricketing world today.
  • Let's take a closer look at the five top news stories that made the headlines today.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 16 Mar 2020, 20:28 IST

Jaydev Unadkat took 67 wickets this season at an amazing average of just 13.23
Jaydev Unadkat took 67 wickets this season at an amazing average of just 13.23

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories doing the rounds in the cricketing world today.

First up is Saurashtra's outgoing coach Karsan Ghavri and Cheteshwar Pujara wanting Jaydev Unadkat to play for India, followed by Brad Hogg backing Rohit Sharma to become first to score a T20I double-hundred. Lahore Qalandars' Chris Lynn heads home due to COVID-19 threat while PCB postponed the remainder of series against Bangladesh due to coronavirus outbreak. And lastly, Mohammad Amir citing fatigue as a major reason for Test retirement.

Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 Ghavri and Pujara want Jaydev Unadkat playing for India

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara

Ranji champions Saurashtra's outgoing coach Karsan Ghavri and India player Cheteshwar Pujara have expressed their hopefullness of seeing Jaydev Unadkat in Indian team colors pretty soon. Unadkat not only finished as the highest wicket-taker with 67 wickets but also played a crucial part while leading Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji title.

Unadkat played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, claiming 22 wickets in the process. However, he went wicketless in the only Test he played against the Proteas in South Africa in 2010.

Gharvi said:

"Yes it's true we have a great pace unit now. But I will say the national selectors can keep Unadkat in mind in case they want to rest somebody."
"All our pacers are right-handed. A left-hander thus provides you a different option. A right-hand left-hand combination often unsettles batsmen... He leads from the front and understands his role better."
Advertisement

Pujara said:

"I will be surprised if he is not picked in the Indian team."

Full article: Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Saurashtra's outgoing coach Karsan Ghavri and Cheteshwar Pujara want Jaydev Unadkat playing for India

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 16 Mar 2020, 20:28 IST
PSL 2020 Saurashtra Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Jaydev Unadkat Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar
ISU 183/3 (20.0 ov)
KRK 187/5 (18.4 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
KRK 152/4 (18.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS KRK live score
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar
LHQ 209/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 172/10 (20.0 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs
LHQ VS QTG live score
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar
ISU 198/3 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 127/10 (18.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 71 runs
ISU VS LHQ live score
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar
PSZ 170/6 (15.0 ov)
QTG 140/7 (15.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 30 runs
PSZ VS QTG live score
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar
MS 102/6 (16.5 ov)
KRK
No Result
MS VS KRK live score
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar
ISU 195/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 85/2 (9.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs (DLS Method)
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar
QTG 98/9 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 100/2 (11.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
QTG VS LHQ live score
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar
ISU 91/7 (9.0 ov)
MS 94/1 (6.4 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 9 wickets
ISU VS MS live score
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar
KRK 187/5 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 190/2 (19.1 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
KRK VS LHQ live score
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar
PSZ 187/7 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 189/5 (19.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar
QTG
MS
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
QTG VS MS live score
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar
LHQ 150/5 (20.0 ov)
KRK 151/0 (17.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 wickets
LHQ VS KRK live score
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar
MS 154/6 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 3 runs
MS VS PSZ live score
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar
ISU 136/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 137/6 (19.2 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 4 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 191/1 (18.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wickets
MS VS LHQ live score
Match 30 | Yesterday
KRK 150/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 154/5 (16.2 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Semi-Final 1 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Semi-Final 2 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Final | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us