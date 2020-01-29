×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's T20I record, Kagiso Rabada takes a dig at ICC and more - 29th January 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 29 Jan 2020, 20:22 IST

MS Dhoni (left) and Virat Kohli (right)
MS Dhoni (left) and Virat Kohli (right)

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Virat Kohli's recent feat of breaking yet another T20I record of MS Dhoni, followed by Rohit Sharma joining Kohli in a rare list. Kieron Pollard joins Northamptonshire while New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson is all set for ODI debut against India. And lastly, Kagiso Rabada reacts to his ban inflicted by the ICC.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's captaincy record

Kohli created another record in today
Kohli created another record in today's game

Indian captain Virat Kohli has become the top run-getter for India in T20Is as captain, surpassing former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Kohli, who was 25 runs adrift of this feat before the third T20I, made 38 runs and crossed MS Dhoni's mark of 1112 runs in 72 T20Is as captain.

Top run-getters in T20Is as captain
Top run-getters in T20Is as captain

Kohli achieved this feat in his 36th match as T20I captain. Kane Williamson's knock of 95 runs also got him closer to top this list. Williamson has 1243 runs in 42 matches as captain and is only 30 runs behind Faf Du Plessis' 1273 runs.

Full article: NZ vs IND 2020: Virat Kohli creates another record; overtakes MS Dhoni in coveted T20I list

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 29 Jan 2020, 20:15 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us