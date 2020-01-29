Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's T20I record, Kagiso Rabada takes a dig at ICC and more - 29th January 2020

First up is Virat Kohli's recent feat of breaking yet another T20I record of MS Dhoni, followed by Rohit Sharma joining Kohli in a rare list. Kieron Pollard joins Northamptonshire while New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson is all set for ODI debut against India. And lastly, Kagiso Rabada reacts to his ban inflicted by the ICC.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's captaincy record

Kohli created another record in today's game

Indian captain Virat Kohli has become the top run-getter for India in T20Is as captain, surpassing former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Kohli, who was 25 runs adrift of this feat before the third T20I, made 38 runs and crossed MS Dhoni's mark of 1112 runs in 72 T20Is as captain.

Top run-getters in T20Is as captain

Kohli achieved this feat in his 36th match as T20I captain. Kane Williamson's knock of 95 runs also got him closer to top this list. Williamson has 1243 runs in 42 matches as captain and is only 30 runs behind Faf Du Plessis' 1273 runs.

