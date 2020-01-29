IPL franchise Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard signs for T20 Blast side Northamptonshire

Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Kieron Pollard

West Indies limited-overs captain and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians star all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, has signed for Northamptonshire for a part of the T20 Blast. Pollard will play the club's first home match from June 5 against Durham.

Pollard earlier represented Somerset in 2010 and 2011 and is one match away from playing his 500th T20 game. Despite the signing, Pollard still awaits an NOC from the West Indies Cricket Board.

Talking to the reporters, Pollard stated that he had the T20 WC in Australia in mind while finalizing this decision but his focus will be on the T20 Blast once the tournament gets underway.

"Visa criteria permit, I see this as a wonderful opportunity to be back in England again playing in the action-packed Vitality Blast tournament... I want to thank Northants for welcoming me to their group of exciting players. I know they have some amazing fans and I look forward to entertaining them and bringing more success to the club."

Pollard also said that despite all the focus being on the T20 WC this year, he wouldn't be distracted and will give his 100 percent for Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast.

"Of course as captain of the West Indies team and defending champions I have one eye on the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, but I can assure you my focus will be 100% on winning games for Northants when I arrive in June."

Winners of the T20 Blast in 2013 and 2016, Northamptonshire failed to go past the group stage last year and will be eager to capture the trophy with Kieron Pollard in the side.