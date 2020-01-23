×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli reflects on captaincy, KL Rahul to keep in ODIs and T20Is and more - 23rd January 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published 23 Jan 2020, 18:23 IST
23 Jan 2020, 18:23 IST

Indian captain Virat Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the Virat Kohli's thoughts on captaincy and opposition captain Kane Williamson, followed by him confirming KL Rahul as the team's first-choice keeper in T20Is and ODIs for New Zealand tour. Mike Hesson spoke on the tough conditions that await Kohli while Harmanpreet Kaur has spoken about handling crunch situations better in the upcoming Women's T20 WC in Australia. Lastly, Graeme Smith has confirmed Quinton de Kock as the permanent ODI captain.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli reflects on the captaincy

Kohli praised opposition captainÂ Kane WilliamsonÂ for his exceptional leadership qualities
Kohli praised opposition captain Kane Williamson for his exceptional leadership qualities

Indian captain Virat Kohli spoke about the effect of losses on his leadership mindset after a comeback series win against Australia last week. Speaking to the reporters ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland, Kohli gave a detailed view of how he tried to gather his troops despite a humiliating loss to Australia in the first ODI in Mumbai.

Kohli also stated that a captain's reign shouldn't be judged on results but by the process and culture he lays down for the future. He also praised New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the selfless attitude he continues to display at the highest level for his nation.




“These kinds of things do come up every now and then, whenever you have a setback. I think its a part of having that responsibility of captaining in all three formats. One thing that I have done is I just focus on what I can do for the team and the vision that needs to be there to take the team forward.”
“I don’t think leadership can always be determined by the results. It’s also about how you can get the team together and get the guys functioning under you as well, which I think Kane has done wonderfully well."

Full article: Virat Kohli reflects on captaincy and his thoughts on Kane Williamson

1 / 5 NEXT
Modified 23 Jan 2020, 18:23 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan, 12:20 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
India A in New Zealand 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us