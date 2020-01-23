Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli reflects on captaincy, KL Rahul to keep in ODIs and T20Is and more - 23rd January 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the Virat Kohli's thoughts on captaincy and opposition captain Kane Williamson, followed by him confirming KL Rahul as the team's first-choice keeper in T20Is and ODIs for New Zealand tour. Mike Hesson spoke on the tough conditions that await Kohli while Harmanpreet Kaur has spoken about handling crunch situations better in the upcoming Women's T20 WC in Australia. Lastly, Graeme Smith has confirmed Quinton de Kock as the permanent ODI captain.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli reflects on the captaincy

Kohli praised opposition captain Kane Williamson for his exceptional leadership qualities

Indian captain Virat Kohli spoke about the effect of losses on his leadership mindset after a comeback series win against Australia last week. Speaking to the reporters ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland, Kohli gave a detailed view of how he tried to gather his troops despite a humiliating loss to Australia in the first ODI in Mumbai.

Kohli also stated that a captain's reign shouldn't be judged on results but by the process and culture he lays down for the future. He also praised New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the selfless attitude he continues to display at the highest level for his nation.

“These kinds of things do come up every now and then, whenever you have a setback. I think its a part of having that responsibility of captaining in all three formats. One thing that I have done is I just focus on what I can do for the team and the vision that needs to be there to take the team forward.”

“I don’t think leadership can always be determined by the results. It’s also about how you can get the team together and get the guys functioning under you as well, which I think Kane has done wonderfully well."

