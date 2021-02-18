CSK 2021 Players List: Complete list of Chennai Super Kings players for IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a good outing in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. They had clear plans as usual, and went about their business efficiently and decisively.

CSK first went after Australia's Glenn Maxwell, but lost out to him to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Not to be deterred in their pursuit of a spin-bowling all-rounder, they snaffled Moeen Ali for ₹7 crores. The Englishman filled the final overseas spot on the CSK roster, and he will no doubt want to replicate his Chepauk performance from the 2nd Test against India recently (8 wickets in the match and 43 off 18 in the second innings).

They also made Krishnappa Gowtham the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL auction, signing him for a whopping ₹9.25 crores.

CSK then sprung a surprise by bidding for Cheteshwar Pujara at his base price of ₹50 lakhs. The Indian Test specialist has been without an IPL team since 2014, but will turn out in yellow this year. The purchase brought about a warm round of applause from all 8 teams as a mark of respect for Pujara.

CSK then signed young fast bowler M Harisankar Reddy and all-rounder K Bhagath Varma at their base price of ₹20 lakhs, and completed their 25-man squad by acquiring Tamil Nadu opener C Hari Nishaanth.

CSK full squad and player list for IPL 2021

CSK sprung a surprise with Cheteshwar Pujara

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth