CSK player Suresh Raina and wife blessed with a baby boy

2011 Cricket World Cup winner and CSK player, Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka Raina were blessed with a baby boy as per the reports. Cricket historian Boria Majumdar shared the exciting times of the adorable couple, congratulating both mum and dad while confirming the mother's safety in his Tweet. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Gracia Raina in 2016

Many congrats @ImRaina on being father. Glad mum and baby are safe and healthy. Stay safe and stay blessed. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 23, 2020

Raina last represented India in the limited-overs format during their England tour in 2018. Since then, the out-of-favor stylish left-hander's hope of a national comeback has been hindered by form and fitness issues. Raina had earlier mentioned making a return to the Indian side, for the T20 WC in Australia later this year, through a good IPL season. However, with the coronavirus outbreak affecting cricketing affairs throughout the country including IPL 2020, Raina's chance of making it back to national squad seems a far fetched dream.

England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 were affected, resulting in either postponement or cancellation of the events. All boards have taken measures to restrict any form of cricket being played in the world right now.