CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 6 of IPL 2023 vs LSG

In a highly competitive 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) don't have much time to get their campaign back on track.

The Men in Yellow suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tournament opener. However, they will be boosted by their return to Chepauk on Monday, April 3, when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

CSK aren't the kind of side to make a host of changes after one loss, but their bowling attack might need some reinforcement. Consequently, a batter or two might have to make way.

Who will take the field for the Super Kings in their second game of the season? Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 6 of IPL 2023 against LSG.

CSK vs LSG: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Devon Conway looked completely out of sorts against GT, but he is an excellent player of spin and should hold on to his place in the side for now. The Kiwi opener will need to give the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad some support.

Moeen Ali tried to inject some momentum into CSK's innings in the previous game. This time, though, his real contribution could come with the ball in hand. LSG have a few left-handers in their lineup who aren't great against off-spin matchups, and the Englishman could double up as a spin option.

Ben Stokes will be in search of his first real contribution for the Men in Yellow. He is unlikely to get to bat higher than No. 4, so he will have to contend with LSG's spinners in the middle overs.

Ambati Rayudu looked immensely rusty against GT, but the Chennai team management is likely to back a player they have a lot of faith in. Shivam Dube, though, might have to be sacrificed.

Dube played a painstaking knock in the previous game that effectively killed CSK's hopes of putting up a big total. And although his game is going to be more suited to Chepauk, MS Dhoni and Co. need to find an extra bowler from somewhere.

Moreover, LSG have two hit-the-deck pacers in Avesh Khan and Mark Wood who could shackle the left-hander. Dube could still be involved as an impact substitute if the match situation permits it, though.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner will form the primary spin pairing, while MS Dhoni will be eyeing some more death-overs runs. Deepak Chahar, meanwhile, will look to perform against two openers he hasn't had much success against.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Tushar Deshpande endured contrasting outings against GT, and the latter's spot is in serious danger. Although Simarjeet Singh remains an option, Dhoni could give Deshpande some more chances to prove his worth.

Prashant Solanki might be in the mix as an impact substitute as well, with the Super Kings not having a wrist-spinner in their first-choice playing XI.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 6 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

