CSK share video of Ravindra Jadeja working out to Malayalam songs

All the eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have arrived in the UAE for the 13th edition of the tournament, which is all set to begin on September 19th. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were one of the first few franchises to land in the country and they have been preparing ever since.

The players have been giving a sneak peek into their quarantine life through social media posts and their respective franchises have also been posting regular updates.

Recently, the CSK posted a video of Ravindra Jadeja working out to Malayalam songs. The all-rounder also shared the video on his Instagram story.

Ravindra Jadeja is a workout freak who often shares posts of him working out. A couple of days back, he posted a video of him sharpening his fitness on a treadmill.

CSK organised a five-day training camp in Chennai before leaving for the UAE. However, Ravindra Jadeja opted out due to personal reasons, though he later joined the team as they left for the gulf nation from Chennai.

The IPL this year has been moved out of India due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

All the games will be played in three cities in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and the players will have to undergo a total of five COVID-19 tests before being cleared to play in the T20 extravaganza.

Ravindra Jadeja will be a key performer for CSK in the IPL

From 170 IPL matches, Ravindra Jadeja has 1927 runs and 108 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja has played 170 IPL matches so far, from which he has scored 1927 runs and scalped 108 wickets. Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja's all-round abilities have been vital for CSK over the years, with the left-arm spinner capable of holding his own against the best batsmen the league has to offer while he is also pretty effective with the willow.

Thus, one reckons that Ravindra Jadeja's form could be crucial to CSK' fortunes in the upcoming edition of the IPL.