CSK vs DC, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals (DC) cruised to their third consecutive win in IPL 2025, defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25 runs in Chennai. It was DC's first away game of the ongoing season, and Axar Patel's team produced a clinical performance.

Ad

DC captain Patel won the toss and opted to bat first on a sunny afternoon in Chennai. KL Rahul's excellent half-century helped the Capitals post a 183-run total on the board.

In response, CSK finished with 158/5 in 20 overs. Vijay Shankar scored an unbeaten 54-ball 69, but his efforts ended in a losing cause. Here's a glance at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from the IPL 2025 clash between CSK and DC.

Ad

Trending

List of all award winners in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match

KL Rahul won the Man of the Match award for his 77-run knock at the top of the order. The wicketkeeper-batter opened the innings for the Delhi Capitals for the first time in his IPL career, and he scored 77 off 51, smashing six fours and three sixes.

Rahul also won the award for the most fours and most sixes in the match. The Electric Striker award went to his teammate Tristan Stubbs for his strike rate of 200.

Ad

Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Tristan Stubbs (Strike rate of 200)

Fantasy King of the Match: KL Rahul

Super Sixes of the Match: KL Rahul (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: KL Rahul (6 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Mitchell Starc (12 dot balls)

Player of the Match: KL Rahul (77 off 51 balls).

CSK vs DC scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

KL Rahul stole the show at Chepauk by scoring 77 runs from 51 deliveries. The right-handed batter smacked six fours and three sixes to silence the fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with a crucial cameo of 24 runs from 12 balls.

Syed Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the home team. The left-arm fast bowler returned with figures of 2/25, dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sameer Rizvi during his four-over spell.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new opening pair of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway could not last beyond the powerplay. Even Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to make an impact as the CSK middle-order came under enormous pressure once again in IPL 2025.

Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni built a 84-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but their efforts could not help CSK win. Uncapped player Vipraj Nigam bowled a fantastic spell of 2/27 for DC.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match

DC won their first away match against CSK at Chepauk after the 2010 season. Here are some other stats emerging from this IPL 2025 game:

Delhi Capitals have won the first 3 matches of an IPL season for the first time after 2009. KL Rahul won his fourth Man of the Match award against CSK. He jointly owns the record for the most MOTM awards against CSK with Kieron Pollard (4) now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More