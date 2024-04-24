CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 last night. A phenomenal knock from Marcus Stoinis helped the Lucknow-based franchise complete a double over the defending champions.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and invited CSK to bat first. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL 2024 ton to guide his team to a 210-run total. In reply, Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 63-ball 124 inspired LSG to the highest successful IPL run-chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Here's a quick look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from the reverse fixture between CSK and LSG in IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in CSK vs LSG match, IPL 2024

Marcus Stoinis won the Player of the Match award and Most Fours in the match award for his excellent batting display. The all-rounder aggregated 124 off 63 balls, which included 13 fours and six maximums.

While Stoinis hit six sixes, the Super Sixes award went to Shivam Dube, who whacked seven sixes in his 27-ball 66. Dube also won the Electric Striker of the Match award for his strike rate of 244.44. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (124 off 63)

Most Fours in the Match: Marcus Stoinis (13 fours)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shivam Dube (7 sixes)

Electric Striker of the Match: Shivam Dube (Strike rate of 244.44)

CSK vs LSG scorecard

Ruturaj Gaikwad's century and Shivam Dube's half-century guided Chennai Super Kings to 210/4 in 20 overs. Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 108 off 60, while Dube departed after a 27-ball 66. Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur picked up one wicket each for LSG.

Chasing 211, LSG lost Quinton de Kock's wicket on the third ball of the innings. Marcus Stoinis came in at number three and hit an incredible 63-ball 124 to inspire his team to a six-wicket victory. Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with figures of 2/35, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Lucknow Super Giants completed a double over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 with this victory. Here's a glance at some of the top stats from this clash:

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off the highest successful run-chase in an IPL match hosted by the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Previously, the record belonged to Chennai Super Kings, who chased down a 206-run target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Lucknow Super Giants recorded their first-ever IPL win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Marcus Stoinis recorded his maiden IPL hundred. Previously, he scored eight half-centuries, and his highest score was 89* for LSG against Mumbai Indians. Marcus Stoinis now has the highest strike rate in the 20th over of IPL matches. His strike rate improved to 285.94, which is now better than Rohit Sharma's 282.42. CSK became the first team to fail thrice while defending a target of 210 or more in the IPL. Stoinis also has the highest individual score in IPL while chasing a target. Previously, Paul Valthaty's 120 against CSK in 2011 was the highest.

