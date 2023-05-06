CSK vs MI head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will take place in IPL 2023 today at Chepauk. It is the reverse fixture between the two most successful teams of the Indian Premier League.

Earlier in the season, Mumbai Indians hosted the Chennai Super Kings for a game at the Wankhede Stadium. In that match, Ajinkya Rahane's brilliance helped CSK record a comfortable win against MI. The Mumbai-based franchise will aim to avenge that loss when they take on CSK today.

Before the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record in IPL games against the Chennai Super Kings by 20-15. The two franchises have crossed paths 35 times in the league's history, with MI emerging victorious 20 times.

Still, the Chennai Super Kings will start as the favorites today because they will have the home advantage. Also, CSK defeated MI earlier in IPL 2023. On that note, here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 35

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 15

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 20

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

CSK vs MI head-to-head record in Chennai

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium by 5-2. CSK defeated MI at this venue in 2008 and 2010, but after that, MI have beaten CSK five consecutive times at Chepauk.

While a majority of the teams have struggled to defeat CSK in Chennai, MI have managed to dominate the MS Dhoni-led outfit. It will be interesting to see if they can continue their winning streak today.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings have emerged victorious in three of their last four battles against the Mumbai Indians. The last time MI won a match against CSK was back on May 12, 2022, where a clinical bowling performance helped Mumbai win the game by five wickets.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023, here's a look at their previous five clashes:

CSK (159/3) beat MI (157/8) by 7 wickets, Apr 8, 2023. MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2022. CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets, Apr 21, 2022. CSK (156/6) beat MI (136/8) by 20 runs, Sep 19, 2021. MI (219/6) beat CSK (218/4) by 4 wickets, May 1, 2021.

