CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30. This will be the first game of the doubleheader.

Looking at the IPL 2023 points table, CSK are fourth with 10 points from eight matches. After registering three consecutive wins, they went down at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 32 runs in their last match.

Batting first, RR posted 202/5 on the board as Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43) took on Chennai’s bowlers. Despite yet another quick-fire half-century from Shivam Dube (52 off 33), CSK failed to get over the line as their batters struggled for momentum.

Punjab are sixth in the points table, having won four and lost four. They were hammered by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last match. The LSG batters went absolutely berserk en route to registering the second-highest IPL total - 257/5. Atharva Taide slammed 66 off 36 in response, but PBKS fell well short of the target.

Today's CSK vs PBKS toss result

CSK have won the toss and opted to bat first. MS Dhoni said of the decision:

“Looks like a decent wicket. When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest.”

Chennai are going in with the same team. For PBKS, Harpreet Brar is back in the playing XI.

CSK vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab subs: Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Today's CSK vs PBKS pitch report

According to Samuel Badree and Aaron Finch, this is a very dry wicket. Very little live grass on it. It will get slower and lower. CSK spinners have taken 26 wickets this season, PBKS only 10. Top-order batters need to be aware of taking the powerplay on. Have to take risks. Will get harder and harder a little bit later.

CSK vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Yeshwant Barde

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

