CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their 10th match of IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chennai on Wednesday (April 30). It is a virtual do-or-die match for CSK because if they lose, they will be eliminated from the race to the playoffs.
The Super Kings have already lost seven matches this season. If they lose one more game, the maximum points they will be able to reach in the standings will be 12.
On the other side, PBKS already have 11 points, and a win can take them to the second position on the points table. Ahead of the clash between the Kings and the Super Kings in IPL 2025, here's a quick preview of the upcoming game.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match details
Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Match 49, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Wednesday, April 30, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings pitch report
The pitch in Chennai has not been the easiest to bat on. The exact pitch report for the match between CSK and PBKS will be broadcast live from the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the toss.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings weather forecast
The sky will be clear with periodic clouds during the match hours on April 30 in Chennai. The temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, and there is 0% chance of rain.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings probable XIs
Chennai Super Kings
Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube (Impact Player), Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana.
Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (Impact Player), Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS