CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Pat Cummins' SunRisers Hyderabad ended their losing streak in away matches against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a victory in IPL 2025. The Hyderabad-based franchise defeated the five-time champions by five wickets on April 25.

Harshal Patel was the hero for the Orange Army. The right-arm pacer scalped four wickets to derail the home team's innings. CSK debutant Dewald Brevis scored an impressive 25-ball 42, smashing four maximums.

Chasing a 155-run target, SRH completed the chase with eight balls to spare. Ishan Kishan scored a valuable 44 before the match-winning partnership of 49 runs between Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

List of all award winners in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

South African youngster Dewald Brevis won two awards on his debut for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. The right-handed batter won the awards for the best strike rate and most sixes in the game.

Harshal Patel scalped four wickets, which ensured he won the Man of the Match. He also won the awards for the most fantasy points and most dot balls. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Dewald Brevis (Strike rate of 168)

Super Sixes of the Match: Dewald Brevis (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Harshal Patel (146 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Ayush Mhatre (6 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Harshal Patel (14 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Harshal Patel (4/28).

CSK vs SRH scorecard

Shaik Rasheed lost his wicket for a golden duck, but Ayush Mhatre's counter-attacking 19-ball 30 helped CSK gain momentum. Dewald Brevis then came in and smashed 42 runs before Kamindu Mendis' stunning catch denied him a half-century on debut for the Chennai Super Kings.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for the SunRisers Hyderabad. The right-arm pacer dismissed Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, and Noor Ahmad. Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets each for the visitors.

Expand Tweet

Talking about the SRH innings, Kamindu Mendis played an unbeaten 22-ball 32* to guide the Orange Army home. Ishan Kishan also scored a valuable 34-ball 44. Nitish Kumar Reddy got demoted to number seven but chipped in with a match-winning cameo of 19 runs from 13 deliveries.

Noor Ahmad dismissed Ishan Kishan and Aniket Verma, but he bowled two no-balls. The left-arm wrist-spinner conceded a total of 42 runs in his four overs. The other bowlers could not impress much as well, which is why CSK lost by five wickets.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match

As mentioned earlier, this was the first time SRH defeated CSK in an away match hosted by the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Here's a glance at some other top stats emerging from the IPL 2025 battle between SRH and CSK:

This is the 1st time CSK have lost four back-to-back matches at Chepauk in an IPL season. This was the 3rd time CSK got all out in an IPL match at Chepauk. The last time was in 2019 against MI, and the first time was in 2012 against MI as well.

