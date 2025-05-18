DC Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 60 of IPL 2025 ft. Axar Patel & T Natarajan

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 60 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 18. The encounter will be contested at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Axar Patel and Co. started the season well, but their form has dwindled since then. With only one win in the last month, the Capitals are on the brink of elimination from playoff contention. They desperately need two points from their clash against the Titans, and it won't be easy.
DC's squad for IPL 2025: Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman.
On that note, here is DC's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 60 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel
Faf du Plessis hasn't been at his consistent best this year, but DC will be confident of him coming up with a notable score. Without Jake Fraser-McGurk, the Capitals seem likely to open the batting with Abishek Porel alongside Du Plessis.
Middle Order: KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam
DC's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma have formed the backbone of the batting lineup, while Vipraj Nigam has chipped in when needed. There isn't much scope for change in this department, with Madhav Tiwari expected to drop out of the side despite his involvement in the previous game.
Lower Order: Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Mitchell Starc won't return for the remainder of IPL 2025, so DC might have to bring Mukesh Kumar back into the mix. Dushmantha Chameera and T Natarajan are expected to be the other two fast bowlers in the mix, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the spin attack.
Impact Player Options - Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Mohit Sharma
Delhi have plenty of options in the impact sub department. Karun Nair has lost his form since a bright knock to kick off his tournament, and Sameer Rizvi's spin-hitting could be useful against Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore.
With Starc's absence, an overseas slot has opened up for Donovan Ferreira to be given a go in the middle order. Meanwhile, if they want a fourth pace option who can chip in at the death, Mohit Sharma could be set to re-enter the fray.
DC could take a call based on the toss, the match situation and the conditions at the venue.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS