DC Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 60 of IPL 2025 ft. Axar Patel & T Natarajan

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 60 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 18. The encounter will be contested at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Axar Patel and Co. started the season well, but their form has dwindled since then. With only one win in the last month, the Capitals are on the brink of elimination from playoff contention. They desperately need two points from their clash against the Titans, and it won't be easy.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman.

On that note, here is DC's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 60 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

Faf du Plessis hasn't been at his consistent best this year, but DC will be confident of him coming up with a notable score. Without Jake Fraser-McGurk, the Capitals seem likely to open the batting with Abishek Porel alongside Du Plessis.

Middle Order: KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

DC's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma have formed the backbone of the batting lineup, while Vipraj Nigam has chipped in when needed. There isn't much scope for change in this department, with Madhav Tiwari expected to drop out of the side despite his involvement in the previous game.

Lower Order: Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Mitchell Starc won't return for the remainder of IPL 2025, so DC might have to bring Mukesh Kumar back into the mix. Dushmantha Chameera and T Natarajan are expected to be the other two fast bowlers in the mix, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the spin attack.

Impact Player Options - Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Delhi have plenty of options in the impact sub department. Karun Nair has lost his form since a bright knock to kick off his tournament, and Sameer Rizvi's spin-hitting could be useful against Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore.

With Starc's absence, an overseas slot has opened up for Donovan Ferreira to be given a go in the middle order. Meanwhile, if they want a fourth pace option who can chip in at the death, Mohit Sharma could be set to re-enter the fray.

DC could take a call based on the toss, the match situation and the conditions at the venue.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More