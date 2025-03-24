DC Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG for Match 4 of IPL 2025 ft. Axar Patel & KL Rahul

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 4 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, March 24. The encounter will be contested at the Capitals' second home, the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi are one of the stronger teams in IPL 2025, having assembled a recent roster at the auction. One of their biggest signings, KL Rahul, might not be available for the first two encounters even though he has joined the camp. DC will by led by Axar Patel, with Faf du Plessis appointed as the all-rounder's deputy following the withdrawal of Harry Brook.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

On that note, here is DC's predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 4 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis

In Brook's absence, DC are bound to open the batting with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Du Plessis. Fraser-McGurk hasn't been in great form since the last edition of the IPL and struggled in the Big Bash League, but he should enjoy the flat batting tracks that the Indian competition generally throws up. Du Plessis, meanwhile, is showing no signs of slowing down and will be key to the franchise's chances.

Middle Order: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma

Abishek Porel is expected to bat at No. 3, where he can influence matches inside the powerplay.

If Rahul is available, he could follow the left-hander in the lineup and bat in the middle order for the first time in many years in the IPL. If not, DC will have to choose between Karun Nair and Sameer Rizvi. While it's hard to ignore Nair after the prolific domestic season he had, Rizvi is arguably a more dynamic T20 batter and could be backed.

The rest of DC's middle order will feature the retained duo of Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel, apart from the big-hitting Ashutosh Sharma.

Lower Order: Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Picking DC's bowling attack is a straightforward task. Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan are primed to be the three frontline pace-bowling options, while Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin unit.

Impact Player Options - Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma

As mentioned earlier, DC will need to choose between Rizvi and Nair. If they want a batting impact player, they could bring in one of the duo.

If they want a fourth frontline pace option, Mohit Sharma could be brought in for his slower balls and death-bowling ability.

