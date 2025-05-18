DC vs GT, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the 60th match of IPL 2025 on May 18. Home team Delhi Capitals will host former champions Gujarat Titans for a game in Delhi, starting at 7.30pm IST.

The pitch in Delhi has favored the batters in the last two IPL seasons. Fans have witnessed 200+ scores regularly at this venue, and a similar batter-friendly surface could be on offer for the match between the Capitals and the Titans on May 18.

Before Shubman Gill and Axar Patel walk out for the toss in Delhi, here's a look at the pitch history of the iconic cricket venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records

Delhi has hosted 93 IPL matches so far, and teams batting first have won the match 45 times. Of late, teams batting first have achieved a lot of success, which is why both Gill and Patel will be tempted to bat first.

Here are some vital stats to know from the previous 93 IPL matches that have been played in the nation's capital:

IPL matches played: 93

Won by teams batting first: 45

Won by teams batting second: 47

No result: 1

Highest team total: 266/7 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest individual score: 128 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Average first innings score: 169.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcasted live from Delhi. Two experts will analyze the pitch in multiple languages, and the analysis will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports before the toss happens.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has generally offered wickets which favor the batters. Bowlers need to be very smart with their plans to trouble the batters at this venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Last IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in the last match at this stadium played on April 29. The defending champions posted 204/9 on the board in their 20 overs, riding on Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 44-run knock. In response, DC ended with 190/9 in 20 overs.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc bagged a three-wicket haul for the Capitals in the first innings, while in the second innings, spinner Sunil Narine took three wickets for the Knight Riders. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204/9 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44, Mitchell Starc 3/43) beat Delhi Capitals 190/9 (Faf du Plessis 62, Sunil Narine 3/29) by 14 runs.

