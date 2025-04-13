DC vs MI, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their third home match of IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While technically it is DC's third home game, this will be the first time Delhi hosts an IPL match this year.

DC played their previous two home matches in Vizag, where they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Capitals will be keen to continue the winning momentum when they take the field in Delhi.

Before MI and DC compete in Delhi, here's a quick preview of the 29th match of IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 29, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, April 13, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

Delhi will host IPL for the first time in the ongoing season on April 13. A new, fresh pitch should be on offer when DC host MI. It should be a flat, batter-friendly surface.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

The skies will be clear in Delhi for the clash between DC and MI on April 13. The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, with the wind speed expected to be around 6 km/h.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Vignesh Puthur.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

