DC vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals signed off from IPL 2025 with a win against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, May 24. The Capitals beat the Kings by six wickets in a high-scoring thriller at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Sameer Rizvi stole the show by scoring an unbeaten half-century for the Delhi Capitals while batting at number five. The uncapped batter smacked three fours and five sixes to help DC chase down a 207-run target in 19.3 overs.

Earlier in the match, Marcus Stoinis' fantastic 16-ball 44* powered the Punjab Kings to 206/8 in their 20 overs. Here's a look at the full list of award winners, top stats, and scorecard of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match

Although Punjab Kings lost the match, Marcus Stoinis won the Super Striker award for batting at the highest strike rate in the match against the Delhi Capitals. Stoinis smacked 44 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 275.

The Player of the Match award went to Sameer Rizvi, who scored a match-winning half-century for the Delhi Capitals. Here is the full list of award winners from the game between PBKS and DC:

Super Striker of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (Strike rate of 275)

Super Sixes of the Match: Sameer Rizvi (5 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Sameer Rizvi

Most Fours in the Match: KL Rahul (6 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Mukesh Kumar

Player of the Match: Sameer Rizvi (58* off 25 balls).

PBKS vs DC scorecard

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the Punjab Kings, aggregating 53 runs from 34 deliveries. The Punjab Kings captain whacked five fours and two sixes to help his team cross the 200-run mark in the first innings. Marcus Stoinis finished off the innings in style with an unbeaten 16-ball 44.

Mustafizur Rahman emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. The left-arm pacer from Bangladesh scalped three wickets while conceding 33 runs in his spell of four overs.

Delhi Capitals reached 208/4 in 19.3 overs to win the IPL 2025 match. KL Rahul played a fine knock of 35 runs from 21 balls, hitting six fours and one six. Karun Nair also played an impressive inning of 44 runs from 27 deliveries, while uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi finished with a 25-ball 58*.

Harpreet Brar bagged two wickets for the Punjab Kings, but his efforts ended in a losing cause. Marco Jansen and Pravin Dubey took a wicket each. However, PBKS could not defend the 206-run total against DC.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match

Sameer Rizvi won his first Player of the Match in IPL. Here are some other interesting stats coming out from the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC:

Shreyas Iyer lost his fourth match as a captain when his team was defending a target of 200 or more. No other captain has achieved this unwanted feat more than thrice. Punjab Kings have created a record for the most defeats by a team while defending a target of 200 or more. This was their seventh such defeat.

