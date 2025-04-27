DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 returns to New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium after 10 days. The last time this venue hosted an IPL match, the home team Delhi Capitals made an excellent comeback to defeat the Rajasthan Royals in the Super Over.

DC fans will expect their team to record a win again when they take on another 'royal' franchise of the IPL. On Sunday (April 27), DC will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST. Ahead of the first ball, here's a glance at the pitch history of the iconic venue in Delhi.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, IPL records

Teams batting first have never lost in Delhi since the start of IPL 2024. For some reason, teams have struggled to chase at this venue.

Here are some other important stats to know from the previous IPL games played in Delhi:

IPL matches played: 91

Won by teams batting first: 44

Won by teams batting second: 46

No result: 1

Highest team total: 266/7 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest individual score: 128 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Average first innings score: 169.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch report

Delhi has generally offered batter-friendly surfaces. Teams regularly crossed the 200-run mark last season at this stadium, but the frequency has reduced in IPL 2025.

Fans should tune in to JioHotstar before the toss to get a clear idea about the pitch and the boundary dimensions for the match between RCB and DC.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Last IPL match

The Delhi Capitals beat the Rajasthan Royals via Super Over in the last IPL game played at this stadium. DC and RR had scored 188 runs each in their 20 overs. Mitchell Starc won the 'Player of the Match' award for his spectacular performance in the death overs.

The batters smacked a total of 30 fours and 18 sixes in that game between DC and RR. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: DC 188/5 (Abishek Porel 49, Jofra Archer 2/32) beat RR 188/4 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51, Axar Patel 1/23) via Super Over.

