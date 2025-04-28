DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Revenge Week of IPL 2025 ended with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru avenging their previous defeat against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya's excellent half-centuries helped RCB complete the revenge week on a high.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The decision worked in his team's favor as RCB restricted DC to 162/8 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 163, RCB reached 165/4 in just 18.3 overs. Krunal Pandya recorded his first half-century in the IPL after 2016 to help RCB win. Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from this IPL 2025 clash hosted by Delhi.

List of all award winners in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Krunal Pandya won his second Man of the Match award in IPL 2025 for his excellent spell of 1/28, followed by an unbeaten 47-ball 73*. He helped RCB win the match by six wickets in Delhi. His teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the award for the most dot balls in the game.

Delhi Capitals opener Abishek Porel won the Super Striker award for maintaining the highest strike rate in the match between DC and RCB on April 27. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Abishek Porel (Strike rate of 254.55)

Super Sixes of the Match: Krunal Pandya (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Krunal Pandya

Most Fours in the Match: Krunal Pandya (5 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Player of the Match: Krunal Pandya (73 off 47 and 1/28).

DC vs RCB scorecard

KL Rahul was the top scorer for the home team, Delhi Capitals. The wicketkeeper batter toiled hard for a 39-ball 41. Tristan Stubbs' cameo of 34 runs from just 18 deliveries ensured that DC crossed the 160-run mark eventually.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar stole the show by taking three wickets for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets, while Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, and Krunal Pandya picked up a wicket each.

In the absence of Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell opened the innings for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The debutant scored a quick six-ball 12 before Axar Patel dismissed him. Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal lost their wickets in quick succession, leaving RCB at 26/3 after four overs.

Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya then stitched up a 119-run fourth-wicket partnership to turn the game in RCB's favor. Kohli departed soon after crossing the 50-run mark, and then, Tim David came in and whacked a five-ball 19* to guide RCB home.

Axar Patel was the best bowler for the home team. He bowled an economical spell of 2/19 in four overs. The other DC bowlers did not impress much.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

RCB have become the first team to win six consecutive away matches in a season. Here are some other top stats and records emerging from the clash between DC and RCB:

Virat Kohli has crossed 400 runs for the 11th time in an IPL season - the most by any player. Rajat Patidar got run out for the first time in his IPL career.

