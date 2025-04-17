DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals via Super Over in the 32nd match of IPL 2025 played on April 16. It was a thrilling game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where both teams scored 188 runs in their respective 20 overs.

In the Super Over, Mitchell Starc conceded 11 runs in five balls, but two Rajasthan Royals batters got run out, resulting in a 12-run target for the Delhi Capitals. Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul chased down the target without losing any wickets in the Super Over.

In this article, we will look at the award winners, top stats, and scorecard of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

List of all award winners in DC vs RR IPL 2025 match

Mitchell Starc won the Man of the Match award for his excellent bowling performance in the death overs. The Delhi Capitals fast bowler gave away only eight runs in the 20th over when the Rajasthan Royals needed nine for a win.

Later in the Super Over, Starc conceded only 11 runs despite bowling a no-ball. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Axar Patel (Strike rate of 242.86)

Super Sixes of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Axar Patel

Most Fours in the Match: Nitish Rana (6 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Jofra Archer (10 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Mitchell Starc (1/36).

DC vs RR scorecard

Opener Abishek Porel played a fine knock of 49 runs at the top of the order for the Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, and Axar Patel chipped in with valuable thirties to guide the home team to 188/5 in their 20 overs.

Jofra Archer emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visiting team. The express bowler took two wickets while conceding 32 runs in his four overs. He bowled 10 dot balls during his spell.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana smacked a half-century for the Rajasthan Royals. Both batters lost their wickets after scoring 51 runs each. Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a vital cameo of 26 runs from 17 balls.

Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one wicket each for the Delhi Capitals. Starc's death bowling made a difference, forcing the game into a Super Over.

DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match

This was the first IPL Super Over ever since Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joined the league in 2022. Here are some other stats and records emerging from the game between DC and RR:

Delhi Capitals won a Super Over for the 4th time in IPL - the most by any team in IPL history. Sanju Samson became the first batter in IPL 2025 to retire hurt. He went back after scoring 31 runs from 19 balls. Sandeep Sharma became the fourth bowler after Tushar Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur to bowl 11 balls (5 extras) in one over.

