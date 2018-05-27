Defying the odds, the CSK way: How Chennai Super Kings won the title

CSK defied all the odds and then made their own path to win the title.

Manish Pathak FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 23:18 IST 598 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Champions for the third time

It could not have been scripted, it is all part of the larger plan, it is what only cricket can conjure up, it can only happen when MS Dhoni leads a team, it can only happen when Chennai Super Kings saunter out and win the game.

From being banned for two years, to being trolled for their auction picks, the going was never easy for Dhoni-led outfit but when they took the ground right from the first match, they have seldom looked back.

Several players stood up to be counted and then when Ambati Rayudu creamed the final ball for four, Chennai Super Kings were crowned the champions for the third time.

Here in this slider, we take a look how CSK defied the odds to win the title.

#3 Injury concerns

Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, the list kept growing, the team kept working around them, never allowing these external elements to impede their progress in the tournament.

Jadhav sealed the deal in the first match, was out injured, Raina suffered injury and missed two matches, Dhoni was always plagued with a chronic back problem, but CSK never stopped winning.

Different players raised their hands and shared the load to win the match for the side, it was a team which wanted to win, players wanted to prove a point and a point they nailed at the end of the day!