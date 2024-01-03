England cricket team 2024 schedule: List of Tests, ODIs and T20Is England will play in 2024

The England cricket team had a forgettable year in 2023. They crashed out of the ODI World Cup in the group stage, failed to capture the Ashes on home soil, and suffered multiple series defeats.

Captains Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will have to work hard to ensure that the England cricket team has a better outing in 2024. Their biggest challenge will be defending the T20 World Cup and playing a five-match Test series away against India.

England cricket team schedule 2024 (With dates and venues wherever confirmed)

England cricket team will be quite busy in 2024, with multiple home and away series lined up along with the T20 World Cup. Here is the complete international schedule of the England cricket team in 2024 with match timings in IST.

January-March 2024: England tour of India

January 25-January 29: India vs England, 1st Test, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 9:30 AM.

February 2-February 6: India vs England, 2nd Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 9:30 AM.

February 15-February 19: India vs England, 3rd Test, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 9:30 AM.

February 23-February 27: India vs England, 4th Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 9:30 AM.

March 7-March 11: India vs England, 5th Test, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 9:30 AM.

May 2024: Pakistan tour of England

May 22: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Headingley, Leeds, 11:00 PM.

May 25: England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:00 PM.

May 28: England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:00 PM.

May 30: England vs Pakistan, 4th T20I, Kennington Oval, London, 11:00 PM.

July 2024: West Indies tour of England

July 10- July 14: England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM.

July 18- July 22: England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 3:30 PM.

July 26- July 30: England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:30 PM.

August-September 2024: Sri Lanka tour of England

August 21-August 25: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:30 PM.

August 29-September 2: England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM.

September 6-September 10: England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Kennington Oval, London, 3:30 PM.

September 2024: Australia tour of England

September 11: England vs Australia, 1st T20I, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 11:00 PM.

September 13: England vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:00 PM.

September 15: England vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:00 PM.

September 19: England vs Australia, 1st ODI, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 3:30 PM.

September 21: England vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Headingley, Leeds, 6:30 PM.

September 24: England vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 3:30 PM.

September 27: England vs Australia, 4th ODI, Lord's, London, 6:30 PM.

September 29: England vs Australia, 5th ODI, County Ground, Bristol, 3:30 PM.

June 4-June 30: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (England cricket team and 19 other teams).

October 2024: England tour of Pakistan (3 Tests).

November-December 2024: England tour of New Zealand (3 Tests).

England cricket team will play 11 away Test matches in 2024.

