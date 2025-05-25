GT vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2025 (25/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 67

Gujarat Titans (GT) faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, May 25, in match number 67 of the ongoing IPL 2025. The MS Dhoni-led side salvaged some pride by bowing out with a dominant 83-run victory in their final league encounter.

Ad

After being put to bat first, CSK posted a daunting total of 230/5 in 20 overs. Dewald Brevis entertained the viewers with a whirlwind 57-run knock of just 23 balls. Devon Conway scored 52 runs in 35 balls, while his opening partner Ayush Mhatre finished with 37 runs from 17 balls.

Prasidh Krishna continued to impress, picking up two wickets while giving away just 22 runs from his four overs amid the carnage from CSK batters. Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan and Shahrukh Khan took one scalp apiece.

Ad

Trending

GT went down without a fight in the run chase, with the in-form opener Sai Sudharsan being the only saving grace. The southpaw contributed 41 runs off 28 deliveries.

The remaining batters failed to deliver impactful performances and the home side were bundled out for 147 in 18.3 overs. Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad claimed three wickets each for CSK. Brevis was adjudged the Player of the Match for his explosive batting exploits.

The Chennai-based team bagged their first wooden spoon, finishing tenth in the points table with eight points from 14 games. Gujarat, on the other hand, finished the group stage with 18 points and are the current table-toppers.

Ad

Here, we take a look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:

#1Ayush Mhatre slams 28 runs off a single over to get CSK off to a flier

GT's Left-arm Arshad Khan kicked off his spell on a disastrous note as Ayush Mhatre took him to the cleaners. Arshad bowled the second over of the game, where the CSK opener dominated the proceedings.

Ad

He looked to attack right from the seamer's first delivery. However, he couldn't get it from the middle of the bat and had to settle for a double. This was the only silver lining for Arshad in the over as the youngster followed it up with back-to-back maximums.

Mhatre backed it up with twin boundaries before finishing the over with another six. He accumulated 28 runs from the six balls, helping his side get off to a flying start.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Shahrukh Khan's knock ends with Matheesha Pathirana's juggling catch

GT batter Shahrukh Khan failed to score big in the clash. The swashbuckling batter scored 19 runs from 15 balls with the help of two sixes. His knock ended in the 11th over as he perished to Ravindra Jadeja.

Shahrukh got an outside edge while going for a big hit against the left-arm spinner. The ball flew towards short third man, where Matheesha Pathirana initially failed to collect the catch. Luckily for him, he managed to grab it in the third attempt after juggling the ball.

Ad

Here's a video of the catch:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 MS Dhoni loses his cool after fielder doesn't follow his instructions

MS Dhoni is known for his calm and composed demeanor. However, fans witnessed a rare occurrence of the seasoned wicketkeeper losing his cool.

During GT's run chase, Dhoni looked visibly frustrated after a CSK fielder wasn't able to understand his instructions. Here's a video of the veteran cricketer getting angry at one of his teammates during the game:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More