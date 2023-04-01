GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 1

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) completed a thumping five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, March 31.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While opener Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered a sensational knock, the rest of the CSK batters failed to up the ante.

While the right-handed batter scored 92 off 50 balls, the other batters managed just 78 runs from 71 deliveries as the Super Kings finished at 178/7. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets each, while Joshua Little bagged a single scalp.

GT were off to an impressive start with the bat, thanks to Shubman Gill's fine half-century. His promising innings came to a premature end after he departed for 63 in the 15th over.

The defending champions were under pressure after CSK bounced back in the second half of the run chase. However, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia ensured that they took their team to victory with four balls to spare.

Here, we take a look at the top three moments from the inaugural match of the season that created a lot of buzz among the fans.

#1 MS Dhoni demoted himself to No.8 in CSK batting order

While several fans were waiting to see MS Dhoni back in action, they were left disappointed as the CSK captain made them wait, demoting himself to No.8 in the batting order.

The likes of Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja were sent ahead of him, but they failed to make a significant impact. Dhoni delighted the onlookers, giving fans a glimpse of his vintage self with a quick-fire cameo.

The seasoned batter helped his side finish well after a rather underwhelming performance in the death overs. Dhoni hit a stunning six over the mid-wicket region off Joshua Little's bowling in the 20th over and remained unbeaten on 14 off seven balls.

It is worth mentioning that this was the first time that Dhoni batted at No.8 in the cash-rich league's history.

#2 CSK and GT making the most of the new 'Impact Player' rule

CSK became the first team to use the 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL, as they brought in right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande in place of Ambati Rayudu at the mid-innings break.

Deshpande conceded 40 runs from his first three overs and picked up the crucial wicket of the well-set Shubman Gill. With eight needed off the last six balls, he was also entrusted to bowl the crucial final over. However, he went on to give up 11 runs from his first two deliveries to lose the match.

GT also utilized the 'Impact Player' rule. Left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan was brought in place of Kane Williamson, who walked off the field after injuring his knee while saving a boundary.

The southpaw fared decently in the match, scoring 22 runs off 17 balls before getting out caught behind off Rajvardhan Hangargekar's bowling.

#3 Rahul Tewatia holds his nerve to hit a spectacular six in the final over of GT's run chase

GT all-rounder Rahul Tewatia made a name for himself by excelling as a finisher last season. He once again proved his worth in the role, taking his side through with a composed knock under pressure.

With eight needed off the last over, Tewatia kept his cool and dispatched a full-length delivery from Tushar Deshpande for a splendid six. He shuffled across the stumps and tonked it over the long-off fielder.

The power-hitter followed it up by hitting a four down the ground to seal the game for the Gujarat-based side.

Poll : 0 votes