Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31).

There's plenty of excitement over the new season. Not only does the tournament return to its home-and-away format, experiments like the ‘Impact Player’ could also make games interesting.

Gujarat were dark horses last season, and very few expected them to win the IPL title in their maiden appearance in the T20 league. Things will be different this time. There will be plenty of expectations from Hardik Pandya and Co. Can GT live up to all the hype around them going into IPL 2023?

Chennai have been dealt a couple of injury blows even before their first game. Kyle Jamieson has been replaced by Sisanda Magala, while Akash Singh has come in for left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary.

The core of CSK’s IPL 2023 squad, though, remains more or less the same, with the addition of Ben Stokes and a few others. They had a horror IPL 2022 campaign and will look to start afresh in the new season.

Today's GT vs CSK toss result

Gujarat have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss, Hardik Pandya said:

“It's always good to play here (Ahmedabad). New start, new season, quite exciting.”

CSK captain Dhoni admitted they would have bowled first too. According to him, the wicket is a good one and is unlikely to change.

GT vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

GT Substitutes: B Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK Substitutes: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu

Today's GT vs CSK pitch report

According to Simon Doull, the pitch looks like a belter. There's a bit of grass covering on it, and the surface is nice and hard. It has some good pace and bounce in it. The new ball might nip around a bit, so the opening batters could have their work cut out.

Today's GT vs CSK match players list

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade (w), Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Urvil Patel, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Akash Singh

GT vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

