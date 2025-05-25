GT vs CSK, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) concluded their IPL 2025 campaign with a magnificent 83-run victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 25. Playing in the afternoon match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, CSK crushed the home team to sign off on a winning note.

Captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first on a hot, sunny day in Ahmedabad. The decision worked in CSK's favor as they posted a mammoth score of 230/5 on the board in their 20 overs.

Chasing 231 for a win, the Titans lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually got bowled out for 147 runs in 18.3 overs. Here's a glance at the scorecard, award winners and top records coming out from the IPL 2025 match between GT and CSK.

List of all award winners in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Noor Ahmad won the award for the most fantasy points in the match. His teammate Devon Conway won the Most Fours award for hitting six fours at the top of the order for the Chennai Super Kings.

Prasidh Krishna was the only Gujarat Titans bowler to win an award at the post-match presentation. He received a sapling for the most dot balls in the game. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Dewald Brevis (Strike rate of 247.83)

Super Sixes of the Match: Dewald Brevis (5 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Noor Ahmad

Most Fours in the Match: Devon Conway (6 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Prasidh Krishna

Player of the Match: Dewald Brevis (57 off 23 balls).

GT vs CSK scorecard

Chennai Super Kings produced one of their best batting performances of IPL 2025 to end with 230/5 in 20 overs. Overseas players Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis smacked a half-century each for the visitors. Opener Ayush Mhatre provided an excellent start to the Yellow Army, racing to 34 runs from 17 balls.

Prasidh Krishna was the best performer with the ball for the Gujarat Titans once again. The right-arm pacer conceded just 22 runs in his four overs and picked up the wickets of Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis.

Sai Sudharsan was the only Gujarat Titans batter to score more than 40 runs. He did not receive any support from his teammates. While Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler managed a total of 18 runs only, Sherfane Rutherford got out for a four-ball duck. Arshad Khan played a handy cameo of 20 runs in the end.

Anshul Kamboj bagged a three-wicket haul for the visiting franchise. The pace bowler returned with impressive figures of 3/13, sending Gill, Rutherford and Sai Kishore back to the dressing room.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match

Gujarat Titans lost a league stage match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad for the first time in IPL history. Here are some other top records from the game between GT and CSK:

This is the first time Chennai Super Kings have finished last in the IPL points table. This was the biggest defeat for Gujarat Titans by the margin of runs (83 runs).

